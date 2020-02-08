Judge Rules Kesha Defamed Dr. Luke by Telling Lady Gaga He Raped Katy Perry

Although Kesha’s courtroom struggle with Dr. Luke is a ways from over, the singer simply confronted a significant setback. On Thursday New York Supreme Court Judge Jennifer G. Schechter dominated that Kesha defamed Dr. Luke by pronouncing in a textual content message to Lady Gaga that the track manufacturer had raped Katy Perry. She additionally made up our minds that opposite to Kesha’s legal professionals’ argument, the manufacturer isn’t a public determine—which means he’ll no longer wish to end up exact malice in his defamation declare towards Kesha for alleging that he raped her.

Kesha first sued Dr. Luke within the fall of 2014, with allegations together with sexual attack and battery, in addition to emotional abuse. Dr. Luke filed his counter-suit at the identical day, claiming defamation. A pass judgement on denied Kesha’s injunction to be launched from her report contract in 2015, and in 2016 the singer dropped her California sexual abuse lawsuit, proceeding the struggle as a substitute in New York courtroom.

As Variety notes, Perry denied Kesha’s allegation that Dr. Luke had assaulted her in a deposition. With no additional proof to strengthen the declare, Judge Schechter dominated Kesha had defamed the manufacturer. She additionally ordered that Kesha pay Dr. Luke $374,000 in pastime for behind schedule royalty bills. Kesha’s prison staff will attraction the verdict, and it stays for a jury to rule on Kesha’s rape declare towards Dr. Luke, and the manufacturer’s personal counter-claim of defamation for that allegation.

A consultant for Kesha equipped The Daily Beast with a commentary from the singer’s prison staff: “Judge Schecter issued rulings today on motions for summary judgment in the Dr. Luke litigation. We disagree with the Court’s rulings. We plan to immediately appeal.”