John Kercher, Father of Amanda Knox Murder Victim Meredith Kercher, Has Died in Mysterious Circumstances

The father of Meredith Kercher, the 21-year-old British Erasmus scholar who used to be brutally murdered in Perugia, Italy, in 2007 has died below mysterious instances on the age of 77.

John Kercher, a journalist for greater than 40 years and the creator of 24 youngsters’s books, used to be stoic in his grief as his daughter’s homicide trial changed into one of essentially the most sensational media frenzies in trendy historical past. American Amanda Knox, Italian Raffaele Sollecito, and Ivorian Rudy Guede have been all at first convicted of her homicide. Knox and Sollecito have been later launched on enchantment and Guede is predicted to be launched later this 12 months.

Kercher, who wrote a e book about his daughter’s homicide referred to as Meredith in 2013, stated the acquittal of Knox and Sollecito used to be devastating. “Hundreds of miles away from the center of the events, I sat stunned and open-mouthed,” he wrote. “To hear that they had been acquitted and exonerated of any blame in Meredith’s death was staggering.”

The 77-year-old, who suffered a stroke in 2009 that stored him from attending a lot of his daughter’s homicide trial, used to be discovered with devastating accidents, together with a damaged arm and leg, out of doors his house in Croydon, England, on Jan. 13. The Sun newspaper studies that he had no recollection of what took place to him when he used to be discovered simply yards from his house round 7:30 p.m. on a misty night. He died in the sanatorium from his accidents final weekend after reportedly slipping right into a coma.

Police are requesting leads and data to resolve precisely who’s liable for Kercher’s accidents, which ended in his demise. While they’re to start with operating at the principle of successful and run vehicular coincidence, they’ve now not dominated out that he may have been deliberately hit and even crushed up.

Met Police detective Sergeant Steve Andrews instructed native newshounds the incident is below investigation. “Despite thorough inquiries made so far, including speaking to witnesses and examining potential CCTV opportunities, we have not as yet been able to establish how he came to sustain his injuries, which included a broken arm and broken leg,” he stated. “We are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of his death, including whether he may have been involved in a collision.”

Over the years, Kercher instructed The Daily Beast that he used to be now not glad with the end result of the general trial and felt private ache over Knox’s upward thrust to stardom over the high-profile trials, which lasted for almost a decade. Knox, who not too long ago posted a photograph on Instagram in her previous jail garb for causes now not but transparent, has now not publicly commented at the demise of her former roommate’s father. She had prior to now expressed passion in assembly them, however they refused this type of come across.

The Seattle local has maintained a excessive profile as an recommend for wrongfully convicted folks. She returned to Italy for the primary time final summer season to talk at an tournament backed by way of the Innocence Project.

The Kercher circle of relatives launched a commentary confirming the demise: “We loved him dearly and he is going to be very sorely missed.”

Editor’s notice: Barbie Latza Nadeau is the creator of Angel Face: Sex, Murder and the Inside Story of Amanda Knox, which used to be tailored for movie in 2014.