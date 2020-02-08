Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Roasts Donald Trump Jr.’s All-Time Worst Looks

“This dopey Donald Jr., he is so desperate for Daddy’s love, this is what he posted to Instagram yesterday,” Jimmy Kimmel mentioned in his monologue Thursday evening earlier than presenting the meme of Mitt Romney shared through the president’s son with the caption, “Mom Jeans: Because you’re a pussy.”

“If Mitt Romney really was that, your father would have grabbed him by now by the way,” Kimmel joked. “Also, I want to say, while we’re criticizing people’s clothes, let’s take a look at some of Don Jr.’s outfits.”

The late-night host ran thru a chain of footage of Donald Trump Jr. in a red polo and “looking sharp with the old man in a white collar shirt and big pants.” He confirmed a photograph of Trump in all orange and dubbed it “the dumbest crayon in the box.”

During his giant impeachment victory rant on the White House on Thursday, Trump took the chance to move after Hunter Biden for buying and selling on his father’s identify and claimed that his kids would by no means do one thing like that.

So with that during thoughts, Kimmel did a complete rundown of “DJTJ’s resume,” from his get started as a bartender in Aspen, Colorado to his subsequent activity supervising Trump construction initiatives in New York. “How’d he land that gig?” Kimmel questioned. “Must’ve been one hell of a bartender!”

“He helped launch Trump Mortgage, which folded in 18 months,” Kimmel mentioned. “Next, he got a job, sitting and nodding next to his father on The Apprentice. Then he became a spokesman for Cambridge Who’s Who, a company that has, to date, received hundreds of complaints from the Better Business Bureau.”

“He then was in charge of meetings like the one with the Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton that got his father in trouble,” he persisted. “And finally, he wrote a book called Triggered, which made it to #1 on The New York Times bestseller list because the Republican National Committee bought more than $100,000 worth of copies, for week one.”

“And don’t forget his special skills: Powerpoint, Excel and shooting elephants,” Kimmel concluded. “So this is a self-made man who does it all and more!”