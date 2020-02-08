Is There a Scene After the Credits?

Birds of Prey, the 2nd film starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, comes at a fascinating time for the DC Comics multiverse. The film is the first since the DC tv and picture universes had been (in short) united when Ezra Miller’s Flash from the DCEU met Grant Gustin’s Arrowverse Flash in Crisis on Infinite Earths. This could have been the supply of the rumor, extensively shared on social media, that Birds of Prey may have a post-credits scene that includes a new Green Arrow now that the Arrowverse will now not function Oliver Queen (performed by means of Stephen Amell).

These rumors have confirmed to be false now that Birds of Prey is out in theaters and other people have stayed looking forward to the after-credits Green Arrow scene handiest to be disillusioned. In reality, the Margot Robbie does no longer have a right kind post-credits scene in any respect, however there’s something at the finish for which the maximum faithful DC fanatics might wish to keep.

Harley Quinn (middle) seems in a voiceover after the credit of “Birds of Prey.”

DC

Birds of Prey is filled with Harley Quinn voiceover, and the finish of the credit isn’t any exception. Once the credit have rolled, Harley returns to inform the ones final in theaters that she has a “super duper secret” to percentage with them, however to not inform someone as it pertains to Batman—although whether or not she way the present Ben Affleck ‘Batfleck’ Batman or the upcoming Robert Pattinson iteration, isn’t transparent. She continues, “Did you know that Batman’s….” prior to being bring to a halt.

Some fanatics will take this as a large trace that both Batman goes to make an look in the upcoming James Gunn film The Suicide Squad, or that Harley goes to seem in The Batman. What is possibly is that that is simply any other shaggy dog story from a script stuffed with self-aware Deadpool-like jokes and wisecracks.

Despite maximum film fanatics associating post-credits scenes with superhero motion pictures due to Marvel’s common use of them, DC films if truth be told have reasonably few scenes that get started as soon as the credit roll. The handiest DCEU films that includes scenes after their credit are Aquaman and Suicide Squad, that have one apiece, and Justice League and Shazam, which each and every have two.

Those those motion pictures have teased sequels in the ones scenes. Birds of Prey gave the impression to do this inside the movie narrative. At the finish of the film (gentle spoilers) Harley and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) depart in combination, with many fanatics speculating that this implies Cain will seem in The Suicide Squad as her eventual alter-ego, Batgirl, along Robbie’s mallet-wielding maniac.

Birds of Prey is in theaters now.