Inside the most brutal place on Earth where scientists endure -22C deep freeze for months at a time





EERIE footage display a snapshot of existence inside of the most brutal place on Earth where scientists locked in for months to flee sour -22C prerequisites.

The Cosmic Ray Research Station on Armenia’s Mount Aragats sits at an altitude of three,200 metres – greater than a 3rd the peak of Mount Everest.

It is handiest reachable after a nine-mile hike thru heavy snow and howling winds as researchers paintings one month on and one month off, Radio Free Europe experiences.

The scientists are locked in for months at a time all through the gruelling wintry weather – where temperatures can plummet to as little as -22C.

The base was once inbuilt 1943 as a top-secret Soviet guns analysis facility however now researchers are finding out mysterious debris streaking in from house at the velocity of prohibit.

The facility is one of the websites dotted round taking a look at cosmic rays – and is connected to investigate stations as a long way away as Costa Rica and Indonesia.

It could also be supplied with sensors that may report lightning moves from miles round.

