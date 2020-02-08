Inside Colombia’s ‘Air Chapo’ Cocaine Shipping Scandal

CALI, Colombia—In Pablo Escobar’s day, within the 1980s and early 1990s, the erstwhile Cocaine King moved mass amounts of the drug out of Colombia. But his planes loaded with dope needed to take off from small airstrips hacked out of the jungle. That restricted the scale of the airplane and the quantity of contraband they might raise.

After Escobar was once killed in 1993, issues began to switch and through the mid-2000s his successor as kingpin-of-kingpins, Mexico’s Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, allegedly got here up with a easy method to that smuggling catch 22 situation. Why muck round within the bush when you’ll use probably the most largest and busiest hubs in Latin America to send your illicit shipment?

According to a couple of detailed studies within the Colombian and Mexican press, Guzmán became flights out of Bogotá’s El Dorado International Airport into his personal cocaine supply carrier for roughly two years the usage of a now defunct corporate dubbed Air Cargo Lines. And he had numerous lend a hand doing it.

The central allegations within the tale are sourced to an nameless whistleblower who claims that the deal was once executed thru a huge narco-trafficking conspiracy involving a former Colombian president, a Colombian senator, Chapo’s Sinaloa Cartel cohorts, airport officers, right-wing paramilitaries—and an ICE agent understanding of the U.S. Embassy.

El Chapo himself already is serving a existence sentence at America’s supermax jail in Colorado. His attorneys didn’t reply to requests for remark. Other alleged ringleaders on this aviation rip-off deny the claims. But the informant reportedly stands through his statements, and impartial researchers in finding his testimony credible.

So, through this account, how did Chapo Air come to be? And for the reason that whistleblower stays unavailable, it sounds as if in hiding, what corroboration is there for this tale that has despatched surprise waves throughout the Colombian political elite—and will have to shake up some American cops as smartly?

The fees come courtesy of Richard Maok, a former detective with Colombia’s treasury police (the fiscalía), who now lives in Canada.

This isn’t the primary time Maok has been a thorn within the aspect of Colombian executive officers. In 2002, he exposed a bloody nexus amongst army officials, right-wing politicians, and drug-trafficking paramilitaries. That scandal was once broadly lined through the New York Times and different global media, and led to quite a lot of high-profile arrests. But it additionally resulted in demise threats towards Maok and, in the end, he sought asylum in Canada.

Apparently no longer one to be deterred through exile and what he says are a number of makes an attempt on his existence, Maok has endured to release scathing assaults on corruption from afar, the usage of his common site as a platform. And he makes no secret of his fierce antipathy to former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe, who stays probably the most nation’s maximum tough politicians. (The headline on Maok’s model of the tale is a hashtag, #ElFinalDeUribe, the tip of Uribe.)

A couple of weeks in the past, Maok says, he was once contacted through a person we’ll name Señor Pista who equipped proof that within the 2000s he had labored as the safety director for a Colombian air shipment corporate—and that he had bombshell accusations to reveal.

So, in early January, the whistle blew. Names had been named. And a blow-by-blow description of an audacious drug trafficking scheme started to emerge, it all catalogued in meticulous element on Maok’s site.

The maximum sensational accusation introduced through Maok’s informant was once that former president Uribe were concerned within the rip-off throughout his time in place of job.

But most likely that shouldn’t come as a wonder. As Maok notes, “Uribe and his family have been accused of links to trafficking and organized crime for years.”

Also unsurprisingly, Uribe denies most of these allegations.

A declassified 1991 U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency document, received throughout the Freedom of Information Act and printed in 2004 through the National Security Archive at George Washington University in D.C., presented a damning overview of Uribe and his Medellín Cartel connections.

The report led with the warning that it was once “an info report, not finally evaluated intel” and at the start was once categorized CONFIDENTIAL NOFORN (to not be launched to international nationals) WNINTEL (Warning Notice—Intelligence Sources or Methods Involved). It indexed “Important Colombian Narco-Traffickers” and their pals.

Escobar is cited as “the maximum chief of the Medellín Cartel who began as an assassin and now is in charge of the biggest multi-national criminal organization in the world.”

Further down the similar web page we discover “Alvaro Uribe Velez—a Colombian politician and senator dedicated to collaboration with the Medellin Cartel at high government levels. Uribe was linked to a business involved in narcotics activities in the U.S. His father was murdered in Colombia for his connection to the narcotic traffickers. Uribe has worked for the Medellin Cartel and is a close personal friend of Pablo Escobar Gaviria.”

At the time, Uribe was once governor of Antioquia division, which has Medellín as its capital.

Despite those allegations in legit Pentagon communications, when Uribe was once president of Colombia from 2002 to 2010 he was once in a position to place himself as a staunch U.S. best friend in each the War on Drugs and the combat towards Marxist guerrillas. Those postures made him one thing of a darling in D.C., and that truth granted him a certain quantity of political immunity again house in Colombia.

In the trenches of the War on Drugs, it’s on occasion arduous to inform the great guys from the unhealthy guys. Often, it’s extra like “our” unhealthy guys towards different, perhaps worse, unhealthy guys. But the distinctions can get lovely subjective.

A 1993 State Department cable launched in 2018 notes allegations that Uribe’s early political campaigns had been financed through the Medellín Cartel, however he had begun to worry for his existence as a result of he had didn’t ship enough political favors “for his Medellín Cartel mentors.”

Escobar had escaped from prison. He was once at the run, an increasing number of determined, and Uribe started seeking to reposition himself as a go-between with the U.S. embassy, speaking to Escobar’s spouse with the intention to get Escobar to give up. The cable notes that after Uribe met with a U.S. diplomat, Uribe “constantly paced the small office; he was visibly agitated,” however insisted there might be no discussion with Escobar about executive concessions the kingpin had asked. “As far as I’m concerned, Escobar has three options—surrender unconditionally, be captured, or be killed.”

Escobar died throughout a shootout with Colombian National Police in December 1993.

Uribe has pushed aside accounts of his ties to Escobar as “fake news,” however former U.S. Ambassador to Colombia Myles Frechette, who served from 1994 to 1997, gave an interview in 2015 for a ebook on his tenure in Bogotá by which he stated Uribe had “no interest in being honest with me or other people. That’s who Álvaro Uribe is.” Frechette, a profession diplomat, often known as Uribe’s use of U.S. budget to arm drug-trafficking right-wing militias a “setup that Washington swallowed.”

At the instant, ex-President Uribe could also be underneath investigation through Colombia’s ideal court docket for making an attempt to bribe and manipulate witnesses who’ve connected him to popular extrajudicial killings, together with the bloodbath of 15 villagers in 1997, whilst he was once nonetheless a governor. Nonprofit organizations from no less than 4 international locations, together with the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) and Lawyers Without Borders, have despatched observers to watch Uribe’s trial.

According to the Colombian newspaper Vanguardia, Uribe could also be the topic of 276 further pending investigations through the rustic’s Congressional Accusation Commission—from wrongful contract infractions to violations of global humanitarian legislation—even supposing he publicizes himself blameless of all fees.

Uribe, now a senator, stays one of the crucial influential—and broadly feared—males in Colombia. Current President Iván Duque is frequently described as Uribe’s protégé, or his puppet, relying on who you ask.

“Finally we have a survivor come forward to speak out against Uribe. Many people in Colombia were waiting for this moment,” says Maok, whose YouTube video at the air shipment scandal has racked up greater than 370,000 hits because it was once posted ultimate month.

Neither Uribe nor spokespersons for his Central Democratic Party replied to a couple of interview requests for this newsletter. But Senator Carlos Felipe Mejía, a member of the birthday party, fired again the day after Maok’s document went viral. Mejía uploaded his personal video to Twitter denying Maok’s accusations and regarding the “supposed” trafficking plot as “Operation Liar.” Mejía’s quick clip additionally attacked Maok himself, calling him a fugitive from Colombian justice who had “escaped to Canada”—regardless of the Canadian choice that he will have to be granted asylum as a sufferer of demise threats and political persecution.

On January 24, throughout an interview with the mag La Semana, Colombian senator and previous mayor of Bogota Gustavo Petro additionally accused Uribe of getting ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and particularly discussed the El Dorado cocaine scandal.

“Doesn’t this merit an investigation?” he stated. “[Isn’t it] terrible what this could mean?”

Gonzalo Guillén, a Colombian journalist and director of the mag La Nueva Prensa, additionally unearths Maok’s reporting credible.

“The relation between Chapo and Uribe is unmistakable,” Guillén says, and cites his personal analysis to again up the relationship. “I had already interviewed a pilot for Chapo Guzmán, who had all the information…. So this was no shock to me.”

In that interview, Chapo’s pilot claimed that the DEA had controlled to catch no less than probably the most Sinaloa Cartel’s flights into Bogotá. A Boeing 707 were despatched from Mexico stuffed with money and anticipated to go back with “several tons” of cocaine, however ended up being bought for scrap after it was once seized. Interestingly, that might suggest the cartel was once the usage of different airways, as Maok’s whistleblower makes no point out of a Boeing jet being concerned within the Air Cargo Lines scheme.

Guillén additionally issues out circle of relatives ties between Uribe and Chapo, particularly the truth that Uribe’s brother was once married to the sister of a person named Alex Cifuentes, who simply came about to be Chapo’s head of operations in Colombia. Both Cifuentes and his sister have since been extradited to the United States on fees of narcotics trafficking. Another of Uribe’s brothers has been charged through the Prosecutor General’s Office in Colombia with main demise squads to hold out “social cleansing” within the 1990s.

These allegations about Colombia observe at the heels of a number of equivalent and most likely comparable disclosures about drug trafficking in Mexico and Central America.

In December, Genaro García Luna—Mexico’s former nationwide safety secretary and the architect of the country’s long-running drug battle—was once arrested within the U.S. on fees of taking bribes from Chapo’s Sinaloa outfit. In Honduras, the sitting president has been named an unindicted co-conspirator in a drug-trafficking case through U.S. prosecutors, as was once a former president of that nation.

During Chapo’s New York trial ultimate 12 months, Mexico’s most up-to-date commander in leader, Enrique Peña Nieto, additionally was once accused through a witness of being on Chapo’s payroll. That similar witness additionally alleged Chapo’s prison group had bribed the Colombian air pressure for info on airplane flight routes and strategic installations, and acquired off General Oscar Naranjo, the nationwide police commissioner underneath Uribe. Those fees had been denied. But the witness in query? None instead of Uribe’s brother-in-law Cifuentes.

Robert Bunker, a cartel specialist on the U.S. Army War College, describes the continued trend of corruption as “structural in nature.”

“In countries with traditions of authoritarian governance and impunity—such as Mexico, Honduras, Colombia—the elites have a tendency to profit when they can from illicit dealings,” Bunker stated. “The entire system in such countries is skewed by elites and traffickers working together for mutual economic advantage.”

From 2006 to 2007, some 10 metric heaps of cocaine had been shipped from El Dorado airport to Sinaloa, the usage of Air Cargo Lines as a shell corporate, consistent with Maok’s informant. Uribe, who allegedly was once identified to the traffickers through the alias “Gobierno” (Government), is meant to have organized for a unique hangar to be constructed at El Dorado only for the aim of dealing with contraband for Chapo and his companions.

“Uribe authorized the Aerocivil, or civil aviation authority, to build a cold storage facility close to the tarmac,” Maok says. “That’s where they kept the cocaine.” Most of it got here from the Antioquia area, and allegedly was once equipped through the similar far-right paramilitaries Maok had uncovered in 2002.

From the cold-storage unit it was once flown to Mexico in a DC-Eight four-engine shipment airplane. In go back, Uribe is meant to have gained jewellery and money from the Sinaloa Cartel, together with an emerald offered to him within the presidential palace, and no less than 1,000,000 bucks in U.S. foreign money, which Maok’s informant claims he delivered individually.

Uribe’s leader paramilitary best friend, who is said through Maok’s informant to have delivered the cocaine to Bogotá, in flip is meant to have gained a cargo of high-powered 5.7 mm pistols, referred to as “cop killers” for the reason that rounds they hearth can penetrate police frame armor.

The whistleblower named different main gamers, comparable to Chapo’s son, Jesús Guzmán, who allegedly entered Colombia with out passing thru customs in an effort to accelerate Air Cargo’s supply efforts. And Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, who allegedly despatched his personal other people to lend a hand with logistics.

All instructed, the operation concerned ratings of other people, together with airline officers, Air Cargo Lines staff, and quite a lot of paramilitaries and sicarios.

Due to restrictions on flight manifests, and runway scheduling, “If top officials hadn’t been involved,” says journalist Guillén, “they couldn’t have shipped out a single gram.”

One of probably the most eye-popping names on Señor Pista’s checklist of alleged conspirators is an American particular agent for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) who was once serving in Colombia on the time Pista was once operating as safety director for the airline and as an ICE asset.

Pista says his handler went through the alias “Abastos” (Supplies).

“By 2006 I was [working with] Abastos, an ICE official for Colombia, who received me at the American embassy,” the whistlerblower says in Maok’s printed document. “There I told him about all the illegal activities of Mr. Raúl Jiménez Villamil.” Villamil was once president of Air Cargo Lines on the time, and is now in jail in Spain after he was once stuck the usage of the airline to send some two heaps of cocaine into that nation.

But to the informant’s dismay, he discovered that his handler on the embassy already knew all concerning the shipment runs out of El Dorado.

“After several meetings with [Abastos], he confirmed that there was no problem with Raúl Jiménez Villamil and that I could work for both of them,” this is, for Abastos and Jiménez Villamil, the supply says.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, ICE, and the DEA didn’t reply to interview requests for this newsletter.

“Sometimes special agents work undercover out of the embassy, pretending to aid cartel operations so as to capture an entire criminal network,” Maok says. “The curious thing about [Abastos] of ICE is that it appears he knew what was going on, yet didn’t bust anybody, even while tons of cocaine were being flown into Mexico.”

More Powerful Than Escobar

Colombia produces 80 p.c of the sector’s cocaine, notes Guillén at La Nueva Prensa, with a lot of it sure for the U.S. marketplace. That profound, concentrated, and illicit wealth has led to a “narco-state with a narco-economy,” Guillén stated.

“Today’s traffickers aren’t like Pablo Escobar. They’re much more sophisticated and powerful. And they’ve learned they can’t operate without buying off the authorities.”

Bunker says there are two number one elements that make a rustic at risk of turning into a so-called narco-state. One is that “it is authoritarian in nature” which means its vulnerable judicial establishments are not able to carry ruling officers to account, and that “narcotics production and trafficking represents a high value industry [compared to] the rest of the country’s economic output.”

Back in 2007, when Chapo Air close down, it wasn’t as a result of a danger from ICE or the federal government, however as a result of greater than a ton of cocaine went lacking in Mexico. After that, a few sicarios confirmed up at El Dorado aiming to kill the landlord of the DC-Eight shipping used within the runs. A month later, says Maok’s informant, a video arrived at Air Cargo Lines HQ appearing the beheaded corpse of the alleged thief.

Today, greater than a decade after the El Dorado Airport smuggling ring self-destructed, the Sinaloa cartel maintains a some distance more potent presence in Colombia than even Chapo will have foreseen. Chapo’s previous syndicate, these days dominated through his spouse Ismael Zambada and Guzmán’s personal sons, has moved on from simply exporting, and now has “direct access to cocaine production for eventual distribution into the U.S.,” Bunker says.

They’ve accomplished that through operating intently with the “network of operatives, supporting gangs and private armies, and Colombian governmental elites that they are colluding with.”

Former prosecution agent Maok describes the rising energy of Sinaloa and different cartels in Colombia as a danger to civic freedoms.

“In the narco-state, real democracy doesn’t exist. Instead of his constituents, the corrupt politician serves the criminals who have bought him off. Meanwhile, armed groups decide who will run for office and are free to kill anyone who challenges them,” Maok says.

“The people of Colombia deserve something better than this kind of domination,” he says. “They deserve justice.”