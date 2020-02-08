Hyundai recalls over 400,000 cars for issue that could cause engine fires





Hyundai is recalling just about 430,000 small cars as a result of water can get into the antilock brake laptop, cause {an electrical} brief and most likely an engine fireplace.

The recall is any other in a chain of issues that the South Korean automaker and its comparable corporate Kia have had with engine fires all over the previous few years. Past issues have precipitated an investigation by means of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The newest recall covers positive 2006 via 2011 Elantra and 2007 via 2011 Elantra Touring automobiles.

The corporate says {the electrical} brief can cause a fireplace even if the cars are became off. But Hyundai mentioned Friday that the speed of fires is so low that it’s now not essential to park the cars out of doors.

Hyundai mentioned in paperwork filed with the U.S. govt that it has 3 reviews of fires and no comparable accidents.

Dealers will set up a relay within the cars’ primary electric junction field to stop brief circuits whilst the auto is became off. The recall is to start out on April 3.

Last April, NHTSA opened two new investigations into fires involving Hyundai and Kia automobiles once you have court cases of greater than 3,100 fires and 103 accidents.

The company granted a petition in quest of the investigations by means of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, a client advocacy team.

The investigations, one for Hyundai and the opposite for Kia, duvet non-crash fires in nearly Three million automobiles from the affiliated automakers. The probes duvet the 2011 via 2014 Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe, the 2011 via 2014 Kia Optima and Sorento, and the 2010 via 2015 Kia Soul. The court cases got here from shoppers and from knowledge equipped by means of each automakers.

NHTSA had prior to now mentioned it might incorporate the noncrash fires right into a 2017 investigation that tested recalls of Hyundai and Kia automobiles for engine disasters. It opened the brand new probes “based on the agency’s analysis of information received from multiple manufacturers, consumer complaints and other sources.”

Engine failure and fireplace issues of Hyundais and Kias have affected greater than 6 million automobiles since 2015, in line with NHTSA paperwork. So a long way, Hyundai and Kia have recalled about 2.four million automobiles to mend issues that can cause fires and engine disasters.

In addition, the automakers are doing a “product improvement campaign” protecting any other 3.7 million automobiles to put in device that will alert drivers of imaginable engine disasters and ship the cars right into a reduced-speed “limp” mode if issues are detected.

The newest recall “isn’t associated with the former Hyundai recalls for engine problems,” Hyundai spokesman Michael Stewart mentioned in an electronic mail Friday.

