How to Watch the 2020 Democratic Debate in New Hampshire

Seven 2020 contenders are set to take the degree in New Hampshire on Friday night for the 8th Democratic presidential debate.

The debate comes at the heels of the Iowa caucuses, that have been plagued by means of technical issues, inflicting a vital lengthen in the effects being reported. The Associated Press introduced Thursday that it couldn’t claim a winner in the race as a result of the “tight margin” between former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and “the irregularities in this year’s caucus process.”

The New Hampshire number one will happen simply days after the Friday debate. According to one Boston Globe/Suffolk University ballot, Sanders is in the lead there—with Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) following in rank.

Buttigieg, Sanders, Warren, and Biden will all take the debate degree at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), billionaire Tom Steyer, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang will sign up for them.

The three-hour debate is slated to get started at eight p.m. ET, and might be broadcast survive ABC.

No TV? Here’s how cord-cutters can livestream the tournament:

ABC.com, ABC News Live, the ABC News app, and ABC’s YouTube channel might be streaming the debate are living. Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now can even lift the debate.