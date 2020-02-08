Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyer Donna Rotunno Says She Would Never Put Herself in Position to Be Sexually Assaulted

Harvey Weinstein’s protection legal professional, a self-described “ultimate feminist,” proudly stated Friday she hasn’t ever been a sufferer of sexual attack—as a result of she would by no means put herself “in that position.”

Donna Rutonno, who’s representing Weinstein at his sex-crimes trial in New York, made the victim-shaming declare towards the tip of a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times podcast The Daily.

When reporter Megan Twohey requested if she’d ever skilled a sexual attack, Rutonno answered, “I have not.” She then paused sooner than including: “Because I would never put myself in that position.”

“So you’re saying, I’m sorry, so you’re saying that you have never been sexually assaulted because you would never put yourself in the position of being sexually assaulted?” Twohey answered, surprised through her solution.

“No, I’ve always made choices from college-age on where I never drank too much, I never went home with someone I didn’t know, I just never put myself in any vulnerable circumstance,” she stated. “Ever.”

The surprising remark from the Chicago-based legal professional, who has constructed her profession protecting males accused of sexual attack, comes sooner or later after Weinstein’s criminal staff kicked off its protection in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded now not accountable to 5 fees, together with predatory sexual attack and first-degree rape, for allegedly sexually assaulting Miriam Haleyi within his SoHo condo in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann in 2013 within a New York resort room.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday after calling 27 witnesses over two weeks—together with six girls who graphically detailed to jurors their alleged sexual attacks and the way they saved silent, fearing profession break and embarrassment.

All of the ladies claimed Weinstein lured them into remoted puts below the guise {of professional} dialog. Once on my own, he sexually assaulted them, occasionally justifying the act through complimenting them or insisting “this is how all actresses make it,” they testified.

Twohey pressed Rotunno additional about her accusations, asking if she believes each girl who has been sexually assaulted “somehow put themselves in that position, whether it was having drinks or agreeing to go to a hotel room?”

Quickly backpedaling, Rotunno replied: “Absolutely not. But just as we make smart decisions when we walk out on the street at night, I think you have to make the same decision when you’re putting yourself in circumstances with other people.”

“All I’m saying is that women should take precautions,” she added.

While Weinstein’s criminal technique hinges at the argument that those girls had consensual intercourse with the manufacturer for profession acquire, criminal notes got through the Times display he’s admitted to being puzzled through the concept that of consent.

The notes, written down through a legal professional in 1998, had been reportedly made when Weinstein was once attempting to organize a agreement with two former Miramax assistants to finish allegations he had sexually assaulted one among them.

“I truly apologize for the pain I’ve caused you,” Weinstein allegedly stated, in accordance to the notice. “Things [are] confusing for me too. You may not believe that. Sometimes don’t know when it’s consensual. Trying to learn. Maybe I don’t recognize my power in these situations.”

On Thursday, former skill agent Paul Feldsher additionally testified about Weinstein’s recognized “voracious appetite” for intercourse, justifying it through claiming his “friend” was once a intercourse addict.

“It was my understanding that Harvey had a sex addiction for a long time,” he informed jurors.

Feldsher was once known as to testify because the protection’s first witness to talk about his shut courting with Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra—who alleges Weinstein raped her in 1993 and 1994 within her New York condo.

According to Feldsher, alternatively, the violent attack was once now not as visibly nerve-racking or “stressful” as she claimed at the witness stand. He recalled a dialog with the actress in the ’90s in which she allegedly admitted she’d “done this crazy thing with Harvey.”

“As I understand it all these years later, there was nothing that she told me that was shocking or alarming, there was nothing stressful. My understanding was that she fooled around with him,” stated Feldsher.

On Friday, jurors are anticipated to listen from movie and TV director Warren Leight about his revel in directing Sciorra in the 1993 movie The Night We Never Met.