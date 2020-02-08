Friday Jackpot is $187 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 02/07/20 is $187 million, and the drawing will probably be held at 11 p.m. ET this night.

For the most recent effects after they occur Friday night time, stay this web page bookmarked and refresh it to peer in the event you dangle the profitable numbers.

Tonight’s 02/07/20 jackpot is $187 million, with a cash-value choice of $130.nine million. The overall jackpot may build up relying at the selection of tickets bought across the nation previous to the drawing.

The profitable numbers on Tuesday (02/04/20) for the $168 million jackpot had been: 32-48-50-51-64 with a Mega Ball of 10. The Megaplier used to be 2x.

There used to be no grand prize winner from Tuesday’s drawing, however there have been 3 tickets that matched the primary 5 white balls for the sport’s moment prize of $1 million. Those tickets had been bought in California, Louisiana and Ohio. Had they bought the Megaplier for an additional $1, their second-prize price ticket can be value $2 million.

There had been 16 tickets Tuesday that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 0.33 prize. Two of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1 for third-prize winnings of $20,000.

The ultimate Mega Millions grand prize winner used to be Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price ticket bought in Ohio. The recreation reset to the $40 minimal for the 12/20/19 drawing, and there was no grand prize winner in just about two weeks now.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets bought in Texas all through January 2020. Neither of the tickets had been winners, and the jackpot stored hovering for each and every recreation within the new 12 months.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

Prior to that, a $227 million price ticket used to be bought on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from close by Leander got here ahead to say that prize, however they wanted to stay nameless.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each Tuesday and Friday night time, and it is one among America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 according to line, and odds of profitable with a $2 Mega Millions price ticket are one in 303 million. For additional info on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, talk over with its web site.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $40 million. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball web site for more info, or to test previous profitable numbers.

Friday night time we will be able to submit the Mega Millions 02/07/20 drawing payouts and inform if there used to be a winner and the place that winner got here from, if that is so.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots up to now:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL