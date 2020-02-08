News 

Food Chain: Pumping up gluten balloons

A rising selection of individuals are following gluten-free diets. For many it is because this protein can lead them to sick. It’s in an enormous quantity of foods and drinks merchandise and it is arduous to steer clear of – however what does gluten in fact seem like?

Baker Lizzie Parle of the E5 Bakehouse in London demonstrates the houses of gluten, via pumping it up like a balloon. BBC’s The Food Chain visited her bakery as a part of a programme dedicated to the problem of gluten.

Video Journalist: Dougal Shaw

