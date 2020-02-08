Ex-Thomas Cook staff adapting to railway life with GWR

Image copyright

When Thomas Cook collapsed, hundreds of staff abruptly discovered themselves with out a process – however 30 of them were fast-tracked for brand spanking new jobs on trains after Great Western Railway (GWR) made a plea for cabin staff and flooring staff to get in contact.

Sian Pike, who were with Thomas Cook for 26 years and was once an airline cabin supervisor, is one in every of them.

“My life had been flying, and suddenly it was ripped away from me, leaving me feeling really numb,” mentioned Ms Pike.

“I used to inform passengers I’d be flying till they kicked me out.

“My uniform remains to be in my cloth cabinet, my baggage are underneath the steps.

“It was a way of life. I was literally going to be there with my Zimmer frame going down the aisle.”

“On the very last day, our flight was sent to the remote stands of the airport,” recalls Jamie Iaquaniello from Dartford, who labored on one of the vital closing flights from Antalya in Turkey to Gatwick Airport.

“We may just see the opposite Thomas Cook planes so we realised one thing was once going down via then.

“We had been customs searched once we left the airport as a result of they concept we’d thieve the entire duty-free at the means out when we knew we had been redundant.”

‘Good good fortune’

Mr Iaquaniello joined a convention name with the directors the next day to come.

“They simply mentioned just right good fortune to us all and that was once it.

“Some people had been retained to deliver stranded holidaymakers again, which was once arduous since the airplane had been nonetheless painted with the Thomas Cook livery.

“They could not get started making use of for jobs even if they knew they might be redundant.”

Ms Pike, who lives in Cardiff however was once primarily based at Bristol, mentioned: “I implemented to a number of airways, as a result of my center mentioned ‘I would like to stay flying’, and it was once overruling my head.

“I then concept I’d check out GWR since there have been parallels with my flying occupation – protection, customer support and the abnormal hours.

“I actually liked getting up at 2am for a customer support function so this process is absolute best for me.”

She is recently halfway thru coaching to be a buyer host for the educate operator, along a number of of her former colleagues.

“Unfortunately we may not be promoting duty-free at the educate however you by no means know,” she joked.

Mr Iaquaniello rang GWR the morning after he was once made redundant, and was once in coaching 3 weeks after he left Thomas Cook.

He now works from London Paddington, travelling around the South West.

“At first it was once peculiar however I loved the problem of finding out new issues once more.

“The just right bits from aviation also are in rail – the camaraderie, it is all laughs and jokes – and other folks had been actually supportive.

“I’m one of the vital fortunate ones. So many of us are nonetheless attempting for aviation jobs they usually may not get started till March – and a few airways do not even pay for coaching.

GWR’s human sources director, Ruth Busby, mentioned the corporate straight away realised a chance after the airline’s cave in.

“We noticed the dedication they had been making to their shoppers on that closing day, staying out and ensuring everybody were given house all proper.

“They had been offering nice customer support, and a member of our recruitment group concept we will have to be offering them our make stronger.

“Our tweet that we put out reached 500,000 people and dramatically increased the traffic to our recruitment website.”

‘Like a bereavement’

Both former cabin staff have discovered it extraordinary seeing portions in their former paintings life seem on the market on-line.

“It’s funny, you can still see the old chocolate desserts we used to sell being auctioned on eBay”, mentioned Mr Iaquaniello.

“I know someone who bought a trolley from one of the planes,” mentioned Ms Pike.

“As a instructor I accumulated the entire mugs, Sindy dolls, the whole lot we got as branded pieces and they’re all being hung on to.

“Losing my process was once like a bereavement, however we are actually fortunate to be in paintings once more so quickly.”