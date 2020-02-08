Energy bills set to fall for millions of households

Image copyright

Energy bills are to fall for millions of British households this April after the regulator decreased value caps.

Ofgem has lowered the default value cap and pre-payment meter cap via £17, which the regulator stated would decrease bills for about 15 million households.

The cap was once presented to give protection to shoppers on deficient price default or same old variable price lists.

Ofgem’s leader govt Jonathan Brearley stated households may just get even decrease bills via switching providers.

The default value cap, which protects about 11 million households, is set to fall from £1,179 to £1,162 for the April-September duration.

The pre-payment meter cap, which protects an additional four million households, will fall from £1,217 to £1,200 consistent with yr for the similar six months.

Wholesale fuel and electrical energy costs are these days at their lowest ranges for about 10 years, and there were hypothesis that Ofgem would make deeper cuts, of between £20-£60.

Mr Brearley stated: “The default value cap is designed to give protection to customers who don’t transfer from overpaying for their power, while encouraging festival within the retail marketplace.

“Suppliers were required to grow to be extra environment friendly and cross on financial savings to customers. In its first yr, the cap is estimated to have stored customers £1bn on moderate on their power bills and switching charges have hit document ranges.

“Households can reduce their energy bills further by shopping around for a better deal,” he added.

Earlier this week, knowledge from shopper crew Which? recommended that the quantity of power offers priced at underneath £1,000 a yr had surged during the last 12 months.

Which? regarded on the availability of less expensive power price lists priced underneath £1,000 a yr for a medium consumer. It discovered 78 offers to be had, when compared with simply 12 when the power value cap was once first presented on 1 January 2019.