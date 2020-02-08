Ed Sheeran’s label boss set for stock market windfall
Warner Music Group, house to a number of stars together with Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, plans to promote stocks in the United States.
Billionaire Len Blavatnik purchased the corporate for $1.3bn in 2011, when the trade was once within the depths of a multi-year stoop.
He appears set for a significant windfall as track gross sales have jumped lately.
This has been helped by means of the speedy enlargement of paid streaming services and products similar to Spotify and Apple.
Last yr Vivendi agreed to promote a minority stake in Universal Music Group, the arena’s biggest track corporate, to a bunch led by means of China’s Tencent.