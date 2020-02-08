‘Dr Evil’ dog with ‘raised eyebrow’ like the Austin Powers villain goes viral as Chihuahua is compared to a Bond baddie
World 

‘Dr Evil’ dog with ‘raised eyebrow’ like the Austin Powers villain goes viral as Chihuahua is compared to a Bond baddie

A COMICAL chihuahua has such as outstanding, raised eyebrow that he has been at a loss for words for a Disney film villain.

When Natnicha Namakprasert, 29, used to be having a look to undertake a dog, one lovable little domestic dog raised a few eyebrows, together with his personal.

This chihuahua has been confused for a Disney movie villain because of its eyebrows
Lucky, the two-year-old Chihuahua, was born in Thailand
Lucky, the blended Chihuahua used to be born in Bangkok, Thailand, with a surprisingly outstanding, jet-black, raised eyebrow over his proper eye.

Looking extra like a sinister film villain with an evil scheme than a family domestic dog, Lucky’s consistent inquisitive face most effective helped Natnicha fall extra in love with the dastardly having a look doggo.

Natnicha stated: “The first time I noticed his eyebrow, I believed it used to be distinctive. Along with his blue eyes, I believed he used to be wonderful and drove me loopy so I sought after to undertake him.

“Most people say funny things like he was rushing to be born, so he couldn’t draw another eyebrow in time, or some people said he should be a villain in a Disney cartoon.”

VIRAL PUP

When the dog used to be first taken in by way of an adoption corporate in August closing 12 months, an web publish from a employee at the centre went viral over the domestic dog’s uncommon options.

One of the photos of Lucky posted on the ‘Dogspotting Society‘ on Facebook were given over 11,000 likes and over 600 feedback.

One Facebook person stated: “Looks like an evil mastermind” whilst every other stated “OBVIOUSLY a Bond villain.”

But some customers had been a little bit kinder about the domestic dog, announcing: “Wow what a stunning looking dog!!”

Natnicha Namakprasert, 29, adopted the pup
The chihuahua has been compared to Dr Evil from the Austin Powers film series
One of the pictures of Lucky posted on the 'Dogspotting Society' on Facebook got over 11,000 likes and over 600 comments.
One Facebook user said: "Looks like an evil mastermind"
