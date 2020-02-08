Conservative Radio Host Calls Biden ‘Slanderous’ for Suggesting Rush Limbaugh is Racist

Former Vice President Joe Biden at a presidential marketing campaign tournament in New Hampshire on February 5, 2020.

Spencer Platt/Getty

A conservative communicate radio host has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of being “slanderous” against Rush Limbaugh after Biden steered that previous statements via Limbaugh had been racist.

Limbaugh was once awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom all through President Donald Trump’s State of the Union cope with on Tuesday. Biden recalled previous statements Limbaugh had made all through his radio profession at a CNN the city corridor tournament on Wednesday, suggesting one of the statements had been disparaging against African Americans specifically.

“I have to say, that is slanderous,” stated Hewitt on his radio display Thursday whilst responding to Biden’s remarks. “Rush Limbaugh has zero racism. And to attribute it to him is slander.”

Limbaugh introduced Monday that he were recognized with complex lung most cancers. The transfer via Trump to award the divisive communicate display host the Medal of Freedom all through the State of the Union on the next day was once unheard of. The determination provoked backlash from plenty of critics but even so Biden, a few of whom additionally consider the conservative persona has historical past of racist rhetoric.

Biden’s feedback emphasised sympathy for Limbaugh’s clinical analysis, whilst condemning his alleged racism.

“Look, Rush Limbaugh spent his entire time on the air dividing people, belittling people, talking about how, talking about blacks in ways, African Americans in ways that… anyway, I do feel badly, I mean this sincerely, that he’s suffering from a terminal illness,” Biden stated on the CNN tournament. “So, he has my empathy and sympathy no matter what his background is.”

The former vp additionally indicated that he believed Limbaugh was once some distance from a worthy recipient of the medal, suggesting that he was once awarded it as a part of a political transfer via Trump.

“The idea that he… receives a medal that is of the highest honor that can be given to a civilian, I find, quite frankly, driven more by trying to maintain your right-wing political credentials than it is anything else,” Biden stated. “I mean, if you read some of the things that Rush has said, about people, their backgrounds, their ethnicity, how he speaks to them… I don’t think he understands the American code, decency and honor.”

“But look, this is Donald Trump,” stated Biden.

Although Hewitt singled out Biden’s allegedly “slanderous” remarks, the previous vp was once some distance from the primary particular person to accuse Limbaugh of racism, with the accusation being made time and again over the process his decades-long profession.

Some debatable moments that experience impressed critics to label Limbaugh “racist” come with the likening of NFL video games to fights between “bloods and crips without any weapons,” protecting his proper to make use of a racist slur and that includes a track on his radio display that referred to former President Barack Obama as “Barack the Magic Negro.”

Newsweek reached out to Biden for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.