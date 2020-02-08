Bernie Sanders Takes Lead In New Hampshire Primary, Buttigieg and Biden Battle For Second, In New Poll

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is main amongst New Hampshire electorate, whilst former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden are vying for 2nd position, in step with the result of a Monmouth University ballot launched Thursday.

Respondents have been requested which candidate they might vote for if the Democratic number one have been held that day. Sanders led the pack, with 24 p.c of the ones polled announcing he can be their first selection. Behind Sanders used to be Buttigieg, whom 20 p.c stated they might vote for. Trailing in the back of Buttigieg, at 17 p.c, used to be Biden.

Of those 3 applicants, handiest Biden has continuously misplaced beef up amongst New Hampshire electorate in earlier iterations of the college’s ballot over the last few months. He had 36 p.c beef up in May 2019, which dropped to 25 p.c in September and then 19 p.c in January.

Patrick Murray, director of the impartial Monmouth University Polling Institute, introduced causes for why one of the applicants have the beef up proven within the ballot’s effects.

“Sanders voters [home] in on his policy platform as the decisive factor in their support,” he stated in a remark. “Biden voters are focused almost exclusively on beating Trump. Buttigieg seems to have an appeal for both types of voters. This may help him in the final days of this contest, especially if New Hampshire Democrats perceive the field to be narrowing.”

Senator Bernie Sanders at a press convention at his New Hampshire marketing campaign headquarters in Manchester on February 6.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren fell in the back of Sanders, Buttigieg and Biden, with 13 p.c beef up. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar adopted her with nine p.c. Then got here Representative Tulsi Gabbard (Four p.c), entrepreneur Andrew Yang (additionally Four p.c), billionaire businessman Tom Steyer (Three p.c), former Colorado Senator Michael Bennet (1 p.c) and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (not up to 1 p.c).

Most respondents (55 p.c) stated that defeating incumbent President Donald Trump used to be extra necessary to them than any explicit coverage stance, in step with the ballot.

New Hampshire’s presidential number one is on February 11. The fresh ballot from Monmouth University used to be performed through phone between February 3 and five amongst 503 electorate in that state who’re prone to vote within the contest. The ballot’s most margin of error used to be plus or minus 4.Four proportion issues.

The subsequent Democratic presidential debate is on Friday in Manchester, New Hampshire, 4 days after the Iowa caucuses. The free up of the caucus effects has been marred through mistakes and technical difficulties. As of Thursday afternoon, there used to be no positive victor in Iowa. Both Sanders and Buttigieg have claimed they gained the caucuses.