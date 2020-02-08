Bernie Sanders Claims Victory in Iowa, Does Not Consider Himself a Frontrunner in Democratic Race: Town Hall

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders stated he does no longer view himself because the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination all the way through a CNN the town corridor held Thursday evening in New Hampshire, even supposing he does believe himself a winner in the Iowa caucus.

According to a contemporary Monmouth ballot, Sanders got here in first with 24 p.c of electorate throwing their toughen in the back of him. Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg got here in 2d position with 20 p.c whilst former Vice President Joe Biden rounded out the highest 3 with 17 p.c.

With best 97 p.c of the effects from the Iowa Democratic caucus launched Thursday, Sanders and Buttigieg had been nearly neck and neck for the lead. Sanders was once best one-tenth of a proportion level in the back of Buttigieg, who held the lead with 26.2 p.c. Both applicants had been tied for the choice of Iowa delegates received in the caucus with 11 apiece.

When requested if he thought to be himself to be a frontrunner in the Democrat race for the presidential nomination, Sanders flatly stated, “No.”

“I think we have an excellent chance to win here in New Hampshire,” Sanders instructed moderator Anderson Cooper. “We did very well. We won in Iowa. I think we are the strongest campaign to defeat the most dangerous president in modern American history.”

Sanders voiced his sadness with the behind schedule result of the Iowa caucuses, announcing that the Iowa Democratic Party “screwed up.”

“It really did distress me,” Sanders stated in regards to the incomplete Iowa tallies. “I went all over the state of Iowa and the people there are really great people who take their responsibility of the first caucus in the country very, very seriously. It is really sad that the Democratic Party of Iowa, if I may say so, screwed up the counting process quite so badly.”

Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks all the way through a press convention at his New Hampshire marketing campaign headquarters on February 06, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

“We’ve got enough of Iowa,” Sanders stated. “I think we should move on to New Hampshire.”

Iowa’s caucuses, which came about Monday, nonetheless stay totally untallied because of the malfunction of a balloting app which was once meant to relay the effects from each and every district to the Iowa Democratic Party. When that app failed, caucus staff used a telephone-based backup machine that didn’t carry out as much as expectancies.

“The bottom line is that we hit a stumbling block on the back end of the reporting of the data,” Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) Chair Troy Price toldreporters Tuesday, “but the one thing I want you to know: this data is accurate. We also have a paper trail and documentation that we’ll have been able to use to help verify the results.”

With Democratic applicants already in New Hampshire to marketing campaign for the principle, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez known as for a recanvass of Iowa Thursday to determine complete and correct effects.

“Enough is enough,” Perez tweeted. “In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.”

“A recanvass is a review of the worksheets from each caucus site to ensure accuracy,” Perez went on to provide an explanation for. “The IDP will continue to report results.”

