Apple extends store closures in China over coronavirus





Apple is extending its retail store closures in China through a couple of days because the coronavirus continues to unfold, probably crimping gross sales in a vital area for longer than anticipated.

Last week, Apple mentioned it will shut all 42 shops in China till Feb. 10 in an “abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts.”

The corporate is now extending this, with lots of the shops final closed till Feb. 15 in some instances, in line with a Bloomberg News evaluation of Apple’s retail web pages in China. Apple is “making preparations” to re-open the shops in China, the corporate mentioned Friday in a observation, however didn’t supply explicit dates.

Many shops will reopen on Feb. 13 or Feb. 14 with restricted hours, whilst just a couple are nonetheless scheduled to re-open Feb. 10, in line with Apple’s retail site. Those dates are more likely to stay fluid.

In its observation, Apple mentioned it’s running to reopen company places of work and call facilities in China the week of Feb. 10 after “thorough consultation with public health experts and government authorities.” Its on-line store stays open.

“The entire Apple family is committed to helping our colleagues, communities, suppliers, partners and customers in China,” Apple mentioned. “As we gradually return to work, our first priority is the well-being of our teams, supplier partners and customers across China. Our thoughts continue to be with those affected by the coronavirus and those working around the clock to treat, study and contain its spread.”

