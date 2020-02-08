‘Animal’ dad beats stepson, 5, and makes him do squats after ‘starving him to bones and forcing him to eat from bin’





THIS is the instant a merciless stepfather again and again beats up his five-year-old stepson and makes him do squats with the deficient lad later discovered to be lacking a enamel.

The incident was once reportedly filmed through the kid’s aunt, who later mentioned that she was once too scared to intervene, within the western Russian capital Moscow.

In the photos, the stepfather is noticed making the boy do squat thrusts whilst on occasion preventing to hit his face and yank him round through his hands for the reason that younger boy would no longer move to mattress.

Local media recognized the person as 38-year-old Murat Shkhanukov and mentioned that the boy’s mom was once no longer house when the incident came about.

Reports said that he handled the teen in a similar fashion as soon as ahead of and his spouse made him promise that he would no longer do it once more.

The mom’s 28-year-old sister, who was once within the flat on the time, mentioned: “I used to be too scared to intervene as he was once so indignant. He beat him, saved him hungry all day and then made him do squat thrusts.

“He then made the boy eat the food he threw in the bin earlier. He is not a man, he is an animal.”

According to native media, medical doctors checked the boy after the filmed incident and mentioned that he had misplaced one enamel whilst two others have been badly broken.

Medics additionally reportedly discovered heavy bruising and swelling at the boy’s head.

Meanwhile, the stepfather was once arrested and later launched because the investigation continues.

As the suspect stays loose, the mum made up our minds to liberate the photos on social media to draw in public consideration.

