Angry over U.K. refusal to ban Huawei from its 5G networks, Trump berated PM Johnson in heated phone chat
Angry over U.Ok. refusal to ban Huawei from its 5G networks, Trump berated PM Johnson in heated phone chat

Donald Trump berated Boris Johnson all over a heated phone name, after the British high minister rejected the U.S. president’s request to ban Huawei Technologies Co. from its next-generation broadband networks.

Trump had spent months making an attempt to convince the British govt now not to permit the Chinese corporate to take a task in the U.Ok.’s 5G networks and used to be unsatisfied that Johnson defied his calls for.

The president’s offended response, first reported in the Financial Times and showed via an individual accustomed to the subject, is a blow to Johnson as he seeks to pin down a post-Brexit business care for the U.S. following the U.Ok.‘s break up from the European Union on Jan. 31.

Johnson used to be making plans to talk over with the U.S. however no date has been set, and there are experiences in British newspapers that this shuttle is now not on time.

Trump needs allies to ban Huawei on safety grounds, amid considerations that the Chinese corporate is prone to state spies. Huawei strongly denies that it poses a safety chance.



