After a turbulent 2019, Southwest is giving employees a big bonus





While 2019 used to be, in some ways, a 12 months Southwest Airlines would reasonably overlook, the service is as soon as once more making it one to keep in mind for its employees.

As a part of its annual benefit sharing custom, Southwest will give its 60,000 employees a $667 million bonus. That works out to greater than six weeks pay for each and every eligible worker.

“Our Employees delivered outstanding results despite a challenging year, and it’s a pleasure to reward our People for all they contribute to our continued success,” stated Gary Kelly, chairman of the board and CEO of Southwest Airlines in a commentary. “We recognize their resolve, persistence, resilience, and devotion to each other, our Customers, and our cause.”

The announcement follows a equivalent motion via Delta Air Lines in January. The Atlanta-based service gave its employees $1.6 billion in benefit sharing, the an identical of more or less two months pay.

This marks the 46th consecutive 12 months Southwest has given a benefit sharing bonus to its employees. Over the previous twenty years, the service says, the ones payouts have crowned $five billion.

Southwest has been exhausting hit via the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max airplane. Southwest has 34 Max planes in its fleet and have been scheduled to obtain 41 extra in 2019. Those had been grounded since closing March.

