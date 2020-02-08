African journalists analyze the U.S. elections
This is the internet model of raceAhead, Fortune’s day-to-day e-newsletter on race, tradition, and inclusive management. To get it delivered day-to-day in your inbox, join right here.
African journalists weigh in on the Iowa caucuses, Hollywood’s making combined development on variety, and the House of Prada will get courses in racial fairness.
But first, your week in assessment in Haiku, impressed via Lewis Carroll.
The time has come, the
President stated, to tweet of
many stuff: Of JOBS
votes, and IOWA,
from impeachment to a king.
Down the rabbit hollow
of sickness nice and
small; taking a look to a treatment ‘fore
it consumes us all.
Through the taking a look glass,
a long term darkly waits, search
out Wonderland, there’s
risk at the gate:
The sea is boiling scorching, and
pigs want greater than wings.
Wishing you an adventurous weekend.
Ellen McGirt
