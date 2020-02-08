5 things Beats president Luke Wood always packs when traveling





Ask Beats president Luke Wood

probably the most random of questions in jest—which animal he sees himself maximum an identical

to—and the solution involves him relatively simply.

“I tend to move like a shark,” says Wood. “I simply always transfer, as a result of I believe it is only, it’s recurring for me. It is going again to being in a band when I began when I used to be 14, stepping into a van and occurring excursion—and I simply more or less by no means stopped occurring excursion.”

That’s to not say that Wood, who lives together with his spouse, Sophia Nardin, and two daughters in Los Angeles, isn’t a relentless presence for his circle of relatives. But commute stays an integral a part of the activity for Beats’ president, who spent just about 20 years as an government within the song business at file labels comparable to Interscope, DGC, and DreamWorks Records sooner than becoming a member of Beats in 2011.

In the years since, Beats turned into as iconic an audio logo as Bose however retained its hipper enchantment to more youthful generations of song listeners—even after Apple’s $Three billion acquisition of the audio industry in 2014.

For that, thank the tireless Wood, who has spent a excellent chew of the previous 9 years championing the Beats logo in numerous nations and serving to enroll musicians and artists for design collaborations, from DJ Khaled to fashion designer Alexander Wang and French luxurious style space Balmain. (Indeed, when Fortune not too long ago sat down with him, Wood had simply returned from Shanghai, the place Beats has workplaces.)

Here, in Wood’s phrases, are the 5 things this government jet-setter by no means travels with out:

Nanamica 2way tote bag

“I love soft goods from Japan,” Wood says. “This bag is from Nanamica, which makes beautiful and functional technical outerwear and other stuff. This bag has a rolled reversible canvas top, which comes in handy for last-minute expansion when I’m traveling home and my shopping has gotten out of hand.” SRP: $302.

Dunlop Tortex .50 mm guitar pick out

“When I first started playing guitar, I was a little too aggressive and would break strings several times during a show. This quickly led me to find superlight guitar picks, which I have stuck with to this day. I have found if you ask if there’s a guitar around, someone usually finds you one, but you don’t want to push your luck by asking for a certain spec of Tortex pick.” SRP: $3.31 for a 12-pack.

Hydrocolloid dressing

“This is a bandage invented for the care of surgical incisions,” Wood notes. “I have found myself occasionally (usually from a skateboard or mountain bike crash) in need of serious bandages that sit well under a suit, and these are the best I have found. No infection, quick healing, and you don’t look like a mummy.” SRP: $6.29 for a six-pack.

Head Porter Band card case

“I use a Head Porter (recently rebranded Ramidus) card case as a wallet,” Wood says. “It is remarkably efficient in that it forces me to carry very little of anything in my wallet, which is especially good when I lose my wallet.” SRP: $35.

Apple Music (and Beats headphones)

“I am a huge fan of Apple Music and an even bigger fan of offline mode for when you are on an airplane and have no Internet connection. I cache vast amounts of music offline, putting the 512GB hard drive to good use. You never know when the mood will require Bad Bunny or Bad Brains, so it is better to be prepared. I think I have over 116 days of listening without repeating one song—about the same amount of time it takes to get from Logan to LaGuardia in the winter. I am also, of course, addicted to traveling with three Beats products. I use the Solo Pro as the perfect noise canceling travel headphone, PowerBeats Pro for running, and Beats Pill+ for hotel room listening. The Pill+ speaker is a remarkably versatile speaker that can fill surprisingly large spaces but still allow music to feel intimate and emotional.” SRP: $9.99 monthly for an Apple Music subscription; $179–$249 for Beats headphones.

