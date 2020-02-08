Welfare Director Accused of Embezzling Millions From ‘Needy Families’ in Mississippi

The former director of Mississippi’s welfare company has been arrested, along 5 other folks, for allegedly collaborating in a scheme to embezzle thousands and thousands of greenbacks in public price range from a program supporting needy households.

According to The New York Times, State Auditor Shad White’s administrative center has accused John Davis, the previous Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (DHS), of scheming to scouse borrow thousands and thousands from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

Davis used to be charged along former DHS worker Latimer Smith and others, together with management contributors at a neighborhood training heart. Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) proprietor and director Nancy New and assistant government director of MCEC Zach New, have been additionally arrested, in conjunction with Anne McGrew, an accountant for the middle, and every other affiliate, Brett DiBiase—son of wrestling legend “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and a former pro-wrestler himself.

Investigators stated the gang used a couple of approaches to siphon cash from the initiative and defraud taxpayers.

In a remark printed via WLBT 3, White stated: “The funds that were illegally obtained in this case were intended to help the poorest among us.”

Instead, alternatively, he stated they have been “taken by a group of influential people for their own benefit, and the scheme is massive. It ends today.”

In a remark despatched to Newsweek, the Mississippi Department of Human Services stated it used to be greater than conscious of the investigation.

“MDHS self-reported the information that initiated this investigation to former Governor Phil Bryant’s office in June 2019,” the dep. stated. ” That report ultimately led to today’s arrests.”

MDHS additionally sought to thank the Office of the State Auditor investigators for his or her efforts to look the investigation via. “We look forward to this moving through the justice system to a final disposition.”

Breakfast is served via volunteers on the Seashore Mission which gives products and services to the homeless and the ones in want on January 3, 2016 in Biloxi, Mississippi. ‘The price range that have been illegally bought in this example have been supposed to lend a hand the poorest amongst us,’ State Auditor Shad White stated.

According to the Times, White stated the investigation have been underway for 8 months sooner than the costs.

In a remark, White stated he does no longer “care how politically connected” the ones concerned in the case is also.

“You do not have the right to treat taxpayer money as your own or to lie to the taxpayers about what you’re doing with that money,” he stated. “Others doing this kind of thing are on notice: This will not be tolerated now.”

Newsweek has contacted the state auditor’s administrative center for remark.