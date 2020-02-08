Watch Levi Confront His Family About His Relationship on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16: Spoiler Alert

They say blood is thicker than water, however once in a while it is the folks we select to stay in our lives that really feel extra like circle of relatives than buddies. Such is also the case for Dr. Levi Schmitt on the approaching episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

The Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital surgical resident, performed through Jake Borelli, can have a significant tale arc Thursday evening on Season 16, episode 12, titled “The Last Supper”—and his circle of relatives, in addition to his blossoming romance with boyfriend and colleague Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi) will play a large function to his creating storyline as he makes the verdict to come back out to the remainder of his circle of relatives.

Jake Borelli seems as Dr. Levi Schmitt on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Season 16, episode 12 airs on ABC on February 6, 2020.

ABC/Lisa Rose

Back on the Season 15 finale, Levi published his dating with Nico—the primary homosexual male dating ever depicted on Grey’s—to his mom. Things will turn into sophisticated after he makes preparations to seek advice from his loss of life uncle and comes to a decision to inform the remainder of his circle of relatives about Nico.

“Out of Levi’s whole family, he’s had the best relationship with his Uncle Saul. Now that he’s out and proud and growing in his own confidence, he decides this would be a good time to introduce his uncle to Nico,” Borelli published in an interview with TVLine launched Wednesday. “Uncle Saul’s reaction sort of shocks him. We get to explore Levi coming out to other family members and how the rest of them react.”

Levi may also be informed his mom is not as accepting of his sexuality as she made him consider when he first got here out to her. “We saw a little bit of his mom’s reaction to it, but now we’re starting to see behind the veil,” Borelli mentioned.

“His mom is sort of ok with [his sexual orientation], but she doesn’t want to talk about it with the rest of the family, and she doesn’t want it outside of the basement [in her house where he lives],” he persisted. “In her own way, she’s kept him in the closet.”

Troubles with circle of relatives would possibly not best plague Levi on episode 12.

Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) may also in finding themselves within the sizzling seat when they are oldsters invite them over for what they consider goes to be an anniversary dinner. However, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Dr. Catherine Avery (Debbie) have one thing extra surprising up their sleeves.

From the appearance of the episode sneak peek, the drama is most likely best to going to accentuate when Jackson invitations his female friend and Station 19 firefighter Victoria “Vic” Hughes (Barrett Doss), who swiftly brings her colleague Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan).

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC on Thursday at nine p.m. ET.

Viewers can are living flow the episode on ABC’s web page and app with a cable supplier login. Those with Hulu + Live and YouTube Live products and services too can flow the display in real-time on the ones platforms.