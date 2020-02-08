Untangling the Dizzying Network Behind the Dem Caucus Blowup

Win McNamee/Getty

The modern virtual advocacy staff Acronym has, in a brief time frame, transform considered one of the maximum influential and lavishly funded political machines in Democratic politics. But it took the implosion of considered one of its key portfolio firms for the American folks to after all get some perception into the byzantine means by which it operates.

“Coding errors” in the app evolved to tabulate votes at Monday’s Iowa caucuses through considered one of the firms in the Acronym umbrella—the virtual startup Shadow Inc.—compounded delays and confusion in the Democrats’ first presidential nominating contest. And whilst Shadow has suffered probably irreparable reputational injury because of this, the fiasco has additionally blown again on Acronym, its best investor.

On Wednesday, Acronym Chief Executive Tara McGowan penned an open letter protecting her staff, a “dark-money” nonprofit that’s labored since 2017 to assist construct Democrats’ virtual infrastructure. “We have literally nothing to hide,” she stated in a thread of tweets about the Iowa fallout.

