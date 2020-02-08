World 

Untangling the Dizzying Network Behind the Dem Caucus Blowup

admin 0 Comments
Avatar

admin

Avatar

Latest posts by admin (see all)

Win McNamee/Getty

The modern virtual advocacy staff Acronym has, in a brief time frame, transform considered one of the maximum influential and lavishly funded political machines in Democratic politics. But it took the implosion of considered one of its key portfolio firms for the American folks to after all get some perception into the byzantine means by which it operates.

“Coding errors” in the app evolved to tabulate votes at Monday’s Iowa caucuses through considered one of the firms in the Acronym umbrella—the virtual startup Shadow Inc.—compounded delays and confusion in the Democrats’ first presidential nominating contest. And whilst Shadow has suffered probably irreparable reputational injury because of this, the fiasco has additionally blown again on Acronym, its best investor.

On Wednesday, Acronym Chief Executive Tara McGowan penned an open letter protecting her staff, a “dark-money” nonprofit that’s labored since 2017 to assist construct Democrats’ virtual infrastructure. “We have literally nothing to hide,” she stated in a thread of tweets about the Iowa fallout.

Read extra at The Daily Beast.

You May Also Like

Woman, 54, freezes to death in Spanish park as Storm Gloria claims third victim with blizzards and plunging temperatures

Woman, 54, freezes to death in Spanish park as Storm Gloria claims third victim with blizzards and plunging temperatures

Georgia Clark 0
Antonio Brown turns himself in after arrest warrant for burglary and battery is issued to the controversial NFL star

Antonio Brown turns himself in after arrest warrant for burglary and battery is issued to the controversial NFL star

Georgia Clark 0
ISIS brides start ‘influencer’ Instagram channels praising jihadis and begging for cash from inside al-Hawl refugee camp

ISIS brides start ‘influencer’ Instagram channels praising jihadis and begging for cash from inside al-Hawl refugee camp

Georgia Clark 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *