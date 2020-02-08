Trump’s Fox News Minions Swarm to Attack Mitt Romney

Mitt Romney, as soon as the toast of Fox News and conservative media right through his 2012 strive to oust Barack Obama from the White House, is now personality non grata and a pariah following his Wednesday vote to convict President Donald Trump on an impeachment rate.

After deciding he would vote together with all 47 Democratic senators that the president abused his energy by means of pressuring the Ukrainian president to examine his political opponents, Romney used to be warned on Wednesday by means of Fox News anchor Chris Wallace that this supposed “war” with Trumpworld. “Donald Trump will never forgive you for this,” Wallace ominously identified.

Indeed, the retribution used to be speedy and vicious, with Trump’s loudest boosters main the best way on Fox News.

While the president’s son used to be busy difficult the Utah senator—a “pussy,” as junior described him—be expelled from the Republican Party, and Trump himself used to be tweeting out an assault advert on “slippery” Romney, Fox Business Network host and casual White House adviser Lou Dobbs shared a ballot on his display asking his audience whether or not Romney will have to be booted from the GOP.

“Romney is going to be associated with Judas, Brutus, Benedict Arnold forever when he not even a footnote in a footnote otherwise, because of his betrayal,” groused the sycophantic Fox host, including: “The man obviously is confused… operating as if he has multiple personalities.”

An hour later, on his top-rated primetime Fox News program, Tucker Carlson used to be so incensed with Romney’s “silly moral preening” that he refused to even utter the phrases “Mitt Romney,” telling his target audience that the senator “shall go unnamed” on his display. He would pass on to mock the religious Mormon for invoking his religion right through his Senate flooring speech, calling it an “overwrought ethics lecture from a private equity guy.”

The following hour, Sean Hannity—who used to be one in every of Romney’s height cheerleaders in 2012— described Romney as a “diminished figure” and that dropping to Obama had obviously ruined him.

“The distinction between him and Donald Trump is Donald Trump fought each unmarried day, used to be difficult, and hard sufficient to win,” Hannity added, twisting the knife.

Laura Ingraham, in the meantime, adopted up Hannity’s display by means of suggesting that she would possibly check out to united states Romney when he comes up for re-election in 2024.

Complaining that he betrayed the tens of millions who voted for him over Obama in 2012 so as to “throw in with the very people who don’t share our goals, who hate us and, by the way, who still hate you,” Ingraham mentioned Romney used to be simply “like all other bitter Never Trumpers” who would somewhat “see the entire American economy go down the drain than give Trump a victory.”

“Mitt, you made your stand,” she concluded. “Now you will have to surrender. You dedicated a fraud at the other people of Utah, at the Republican Party, at the Constitution, and carefully embarrassed your self. If I’ve to transfer there to run in opposition to him in four-and-a-half years, I can.”

Over at the president’s favourite morning program, the narrative shifted absolutely to blasting Romney for invoking his religion when deciding to vote to convict Trump.

“‘My faith makes me do this’? Are you kidding?” Brian Kilmeade huffed on Fox & Friends. “What about your faith and this case meld together? That is unbelievable for him to bring religion into this.”

The Fox & Friends co-host went on to ironically gesture with scare quotes whilst announcing “his faith” once more, claiming that this vote had “nothing to do with faith.”

Tellingly, on the National Prayer Breakfast hours later, the president apparently took intention at Romney for announcing he “swore an oath before God to exercise impartial justice” on impeachment.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Trump groused. “Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you’ when they know that that’s not so.”