Trump Drags Prayer Breakfast Into Gutter With Attack on Romney and Pelosi’s Faith

Donald Trump dragged the National Prayer Breakfast into his private gutter this morning, wondering the religion of Senator Mitt Romney, a religious Mormon, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a religious Catholic.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” stated the president.

The subtext, in fact, was once Trump’s impeachment, which Pelosi led and which Romney supported. And whilst Democrats are predictably outraged, Trump’s remarks had been so insulting that they are going to price him toughen amongst conservative Christians as neatly.