Teens warned over TikTok ‘Skullbreaker’ craze that could cause horror head injuries or even KILL





POLICE chiefs have blasted a viral recreation sweeping throughout social media amid fears it could kill kids who play it.

Warnings concerning the craze, dubbed Rompcráneos in Spanish because of this ‘Skullbreaker’ in English, have reached Europe after faculty children in South America filmed themselves in motion.

YouTube

The recreation comes to two children knocking a 3rd off steadiness whilst they soar within the air[/caption]

YouTube

The craze, dubbed Rompcráneos in Spanish because of this ‘Skullbreaker’ in English[/caption]

The recreation, which is claimed to have long past viral after being shared on app TikTok, comes to two children knocking a 3rd off steadiness whilst they soar within the air.

Footage taken at a faculty in Venezuela confirmed one boy crashing to the bottom after the 2 each side of him kick his ft clear of as they soar off the bottom.

Initial experiences, that have been no longer showed by way of the varsity concerned, pointed to him finishing up in extensive care.

Other children were filmed risking their lives by way of collaborating within the stunt, and police in Spain have now began caution concerning the recreation after the movies crossed the Atlantic.

Local police within the southern Spanish town of Granada stated in a tweet alongside an image which was once later taken down: “This recreation is doing the rounds in some faculties.

“We wish to warn our fans so that they proportion this message with the purpose of fending off such bad practices, that can cause critical injuries to kids.

RISKING LIVES

The faculty the place a video appearing a young person crashing to the bottom and smashing the again of his head on concrete has been recognized as Santo Tomas Aquino in Venezuela.

The faculty stated in a tweet previous this week: “Recently a video appearing some pupils from our college collaborating in a recreation the place they have been supposedly endangering the security of one of the most boys, has long past viral on social media.

“The school insignia can clearly be seen in the video.”

It added: “That’s why the the pupils and their respective representatives were summonsed today to a meeting with school chiefs to initiate the corresponding procedures.”

The faculty had up to now stated it might be taking the “relevant preventative and corrective measures”

over the incident, however didn’t specify precisely what motion it had taken.

Other kids have additionally uploaded movies appearing them training the similar craze.

In one, a boy suffered a wrist damage after being up-ended in entrance of a crowd who had accrued around the playground.

Earlier this week teenagers have been warned viral recreation the ‘Penny Challenge’, stated to have began on TikTok, could kill.

It comes to kids plugging a part of a charger right into a wall sooner than touching the uncovered prongs with a penny to create a spark.

Michael Clusker, Fire Station Manager in Carlisle, Cumbria, was once quoted as pronouncing: “The outcome from this is that someone will get seriously hurt.”

One social media person stated of the Skullbreaker craze: “Warn your children, grandchildren and nephews and nieces about the new game that’s doing the rounds. Broken skulls and severe brain damage can be some of the consequences.”

ABC

The kids plug a part of a charger right into a wall sooner than touching the uncovered prongs with a penny[/caption]





