Producer Paul Feldsher Bashes ‘Liar’ Actress Annabella Sciorra and Defends ‘Sex Addict’ Pal Weinstein in Court

Harvey Weinstein’s prison crew kicked off their protection on Thursday, calling former ability agent Paul Feldsher to testify about his shut dating with Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra.

Sciorra alleges Weinstein raped her in 1993 and 1994—a declare Feldsher stated used to be no longer as visibly tense as she claimed at the witness stand. Recalling a dialog with Sciorra in the 1990s, he stated the actress admitted she’d “done this crazy thing with Harvey.”

“As I understand it all these years later, there was nothing that she told me that was shocking or alarming, there was nothing stressful,” Feldsher stated, including that he do not need been this sort of “passive friend” to not practice up if Weinstein had completed one thing. “My understanding was that she fooled around with him.”

During cross-examination, Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi grilled Feldsher, a manufacturer of a number of Miramax movies, on his widespread conversation with Weinstein during the last two years. He despatched Weinstein emails about his unwavering “loyalty,” regarding Sciorra as an “asshole” and “liar” whose “rape version got her an agent at CAA.”

“I am loyal to you Harvey I will always have your back if you call on me. Honoring our agreement helps me know that you’ve got mine,” Feldsher wrote in one textual content message. In some other, he wrote: “I gotta tell you unless you make some sort of confession or you are proven legally guilty, I will continue to be the controversial cum inappropriate person who defends you.”

“If a lot of those girls had been my daughter I would have wanted to beat the shit out of you,” he wrote in a 3rd message.

Felder admitted all the way through cross-examination that he had mentioned his testimony with Weinstein and he had “no idea” his textual content messages would finally end up in the court. He described Weinstein as having a “voracious appetite” for intercourse. “It was my understanding that Harvey had a sex addiction for a long time,” he stated.

As the prosecution’s first witness, Sciorra emotionally recounted to jurors how Weinstein allegedly confirmed up at her door after dinner, pressured himself inside of her 17th-floor rental and raped her in the 1990s.

Weinstein, 67, faces 5 fees, together with predatory sexual attack and first-degree rape, for assaulting two ladies who testified: Miriam Haleyi and Jessica Mann.

The prosecution rested its case on Thursday after calling 27 witnesses over two weeks—together with six ladies who graphically detailed their alleged sexual attacks. Weinstein has pleaded no longer in charge.