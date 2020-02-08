Pablo Escobar’s terrifying top hitman ‘Popeye’ dies age 57 after helping to kill 3,000 in brutal career





THE leader murderer of gear lord Pablo Escobar, Jhon Jairo Velazquez has died elderly 57.

Known as ‘Popeye’, he has killed 300 and helped homicide 3,000 and served 22 years in prison.

Velazquez (proper) with Escobar who made billions exporting cocaine to the United States[/caption]

Velazquez, better-known by way of his nickname ‘Popeye’, used to be the mastermind at the back of some 200 automobile bombs all through Escobar’s Medellin cartel’s warfare in opposition to its opponents and the Colombian state.

He used to be additionally chargeable for high-profile kidnappings together with the ones of Attorney General Carlos Mauro Hoyos or even organised the bombing of a industrial airliner in which 107 died.

