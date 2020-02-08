Man in Prison for Killing Son for Insurance Money Convicted of Also Killing Wife for Insurance Money

On Monday morning, a jury discovered Karl Karlsen, who’s serving a jail sentence for the homicide of his son, accountable of first-degree homicide by way of arson in the 1991 demise of his spouse Christina.

The Sonora Union-Democrat reported that Karlsen was once convicted after a tribulation that lasted just about two weeks. The target market gasped when the jury introduced the decision, however Karlsen remained impassive.

Karl Karlsen reserving picture

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office

Karlsen was once extradited to California to face trial. He was once prior to now an inmate on the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York.

The fireplace took place on January 1, 1991 on the circle of relatives’s house in Murphys, California. Karlsen was once ready to get his youngsters out of the home, however his spouse perished in the blaze.

Christina’s frame was once discovered in the toilet of the home. She was once not able to flee as a result of Karlsen had nailed a plywood board at the inside of of the only window in the room.

Karlsen had taken out a lifestyles insurance coverage on his spouse simply 19 days earlier than the fireplace. That coverage paid out $200,000 when the fireplace was once decided to be unintentional.

The prosecution introduced in forensic electric engineer Kenneth Buske as knowledgeable witness, who testified that proof supported that the fireplace was once deliberately ignited. They additionally performed an audio tape of Karlsen talking to a firefighter in regards to the insurance coverage declare, telling him “I’ve got a lot of bills. I mean, how long does it take?”

Many of his pals commented that Karlsen was once impassive after Christina’s demise. He moved again to New York along with his 3 youngsters simply days after the fireplace.

According to the Syracuse Post-Standard, Karlsen was once imprisoned in 2013 for the homicide of his son Levi, who was once beaten to demise beneath a truck he was once operating on. Prosecutors alleged that Karlsen lured the 23-year-old beneath the 5,000-pound automobile after which knocked it off its jack, leaving it atop the younger guy till he suffocated.

Karlsen was once the only beneficiary of his son’s insurance coverage as neatly, receiving $700,000. That coverage was once taken out simply 17 days earlier than Levi’s demise.

In 2012, a cousin of Karlsen’s present spouse contacted police along with her trust that Levi’s demise was once intentional. They introduced an investigation and received sufficient data to arrest him for homicide.

An afternoon earlier than the trial was once scheduled to start, he pled accountable to the crime and was once given a sentence of 15 years to lifestyles.

At the latest trial, the prosecution offered proof of a number of different suspicious insurance coverage claims in Karlsen’s historical past, together with a barn fireplace that killed 3 draft horses. Records indicated that Karlsen had won over $1 million in general payouts from insurance coverage claims.

Karlsen will serve the remaining of his sentence in New York earlier than being transferred to the California jail device. He will likely be eligible for unlock in New York no previous than 2027.

His sentencing listening to for his spouse’s homicide is scheduled for March 17. He faces as much as lifestyles with out parole.