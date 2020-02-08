Land O’Lakes wants to introduce you to the farmer behind your butter





A yr and a part into her new function as CEO of Land O’Lakes, Beth Ford made up our minds it was once time do a company-wide strategic evaluation. One of her largest takeaways as she poured over each side of the industry: Many shoppers didn’t notice that Land O’Lakes is a farmer-owned cooperative.

“It’s not that we hid it,” Ford says. “We just thought that people knew.”

Now as the corporation approaches its 100th birthday, Land O’Lakes plans to double down on emphasizing its farmer roots—a transfer intended to attraction to consumers who an increasing number of need a deeper connection to what they devour. “We are at a time when consumers want more information about where food originates,” Ford says.

The Minneapolis-based corporation, which generates $15 billion in gross sales, has already began to characteristic its farmers in a few of its advertising and marketing movies and is in the heart of rolling out new packaging that stresses its farmer possession.

The new way is in many ways a throwback to the 1980s and 1990s when the corporation frequently highlighted its farmers, says Heather Anfang, senior vp of U.S. dairy meals for Land O’Lakes. In its newer previous, the corporation switched to speaking about the options and advantages of its merchandise slightly than the other folks behind them.

But nowadays’s shoppers are extra concerned with purchasing items which might be a mirrored image of their very own values, Anfang says. “As we talk to them about supporting a family-owned cooperative and supporting American farmers,” she says, “that’s very relevant to them.” Ford says that the corporation’s analysis has constantly proven that farmers are a relied on useful resource.

Land O’Lakes’ branding transfer comes amid an industrywide combat in the dairy sector, particularly as milk intake has declined. Dean Foods, the greatest milk manufacturer in the U.S., filed for chapter coverage in November. Dairy manufacturer Borden adopted in January with its personal submitting for chapter coverage, mentioning a converting shopper and better prices.

Land O’Lakes—which sells merchandise made with milk, however now not the beverage itself—has been immune to a few of these pressures. Instead, the corporation has doubled down on value-added merchandise like cultured butter, cheese, and refrigerated muffins. “There’s still a lot of growth in dairy,” says Ford.

Ford has been very vocal about the struggles of rural America and its farmers, making an attempt to name consideration to what she calls the nation’s “shared destiny” with the heartland. “Our opportunity,” she says, “is to reduce the distances between the consumer and the farmer.”





