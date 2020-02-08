How to Watch NBA All-Star Draft, How Does Draft Work, Who’s in Pool of Players

How to watch NBA All-Star sport draft

Doug Pensinger/Getty

On Thursday evening, the NBA’s All-Star sport captains, Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will draft their groups.

The 69th version of the NBA’s All-Star sport is ready to be performed in Chicago’s United Center, over the path of a weekend from February 14 to February 16. Previously, the sport’s captains, starters and reserves have been printed, however this night the groups will likely be formally drafted.

How to watch

The draft will start at 7 p.m. ET and will likely be featured on TNT in a different 2020 NBA All-Star Draft, which is gifted via Jordan Brand. Fans who with a cable subscription too can watch the draft on TNTDrama.com, however will want to signal in with their cable supplier in order to view the circulation.

Additionally, fanatics will likely be ready to circulation the development on other reside streaming products and services comparable to Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

How draft works

In order to satisfy the 12-man roster, James and Antetokounmpo will draft avid gamers in two separate rounds, with out regard for a participant’s convention association. The 8 starters will likely be drafted in the primary spherical and the 14 reserves will likely be drafted in the second one spherical. Since James won essentially the most fan votes for the sport, he’s going to be given the primary select of the primary spherical (starters), and Antetokounmpo can have first select in the second one spherical (reserves).

James and Antetokounmpo will change draft selections in each and every of the 2 rounds till all of the avid gamers are selected they usually satisfy the 12-man roster.

Pool of avid gamers

James and Antetokounmpo have been awarded the captain name as a result of they won essentially the most fan votes. The starters (first spherical) and the reserves (2nd spherical) are indexed under.

Eastern Conference (starters)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Western Conference (starters)

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Eastern Conference (reserves)

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Western Conference (reserves)

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

The NBA All-Star sport draft started in 2018, when the league made up our minds to trade the structure of the sport from a vintage Eastern vs. Western convention showdown, to captains opting for avid gamers and not using a regard to a participant’s convention association. In addition to this alteration, the league added every other new facet for 2020, in an effort to honor former NBA legend Kobe Bryant following his fresh demise.

The adjustments to this 12 months’s sport are as follows:

Each of the primary 3 quarters, which will likely be 12 mins lengthy, will get started with a rating of 0-0. The winners of each and every of the primary 3 quarters will likely be awarded $100,000 in keeping with quarter to donate to a Chicago-based charity, which will likely be selected via the group’s captains.

At the top of the 3rd quarter, the rankings from each and every quarter will likely be blended, environment the degree for the fourth quarter. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the sport clock will likely be grew to become off, and a goal rating will likely be set via including 24 issues to the main group’s cumulative rating, a tribute to one of Bryant’s jersey numbers. For instance, if the main group has a complete rating from the primary 3 quarters of 100, the objective rating will grow to be 124, and the primary group to hit this rating wins the sport.

In addition to the $100,000 in keeping with quarter, the winner of all the sport will likely be awarded an extra $200,000 for the Chicago charity of their selection.

The NBA’s All-Star sport will tip off on Sunday, February 16 at eight p.m. ET.