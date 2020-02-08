How the Indie Spirits and Oscars will reflect an exhilarating—and often odd—awards season





If there’s one second that encapsulates precisely how distinctive this awards season has felt, it was once on Monday, Jan. 27, inside of Hollywood’s Ray Dolby Ballroom right through the Academy’s annual pre-Oscars luncheon, which noticed greater than 160 nominees accumulate for his or her coveted annual team picture.

As visitors dined on but any other of this season’s plant-based creations (maitake mushroom and black rice, courtesy of maestro Wolfgang Puck), emcee Illeana Douglas painstakingly introduced each and every nominee provide, with the names intermingling like some type of fable dinner-party parlor recreation.

Robert De Niro. Al Pacino. Brad Pitt. Charlize Theron. Taika Waititi. Leonardo DiCaprio. Cynthia Erivo. Quentin Tarantino. Greta Gerwig. Sam Mendes. Laura Dern. Noah Baumbach. Renée Zellweger. (And this doesn’t come with luminaries who weren’t provide, together with a Scorsese, a Hanks, a Driver, a Johansson, and a Phoenix.)

But now not a kind of icons gained a extra shrieking reception than Parasite director and cowriter Bong Joon Ho—delivered through a fan base affectionately anointed “the Bong Hive”—as the auteur filmmaker settled into his position in the nominees picture.

Bong Joon Ho (seated, on the set of “Parasite”) is now creating a restricted sequence for HBO in line with his Oscar-nominated function with govt manufacturer Adam McKay. Courtesy of Neon

And the response was once for just right explanation why: Parasite, which earned six Oscar nominations, has made historical past as the first South Korean film to be nominated for Best Picture and Best International Film. It’s additionally grossed just about $164 million international after turning into the highest-grossing Palme d’Or winner in France and North America in 15 years since Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 in 2004.

With a slew of coveted wins—together with SAG Ensemble, WGA’s Best Original Screenplay, the Golden Globe for Foreign Language movie, and two wins at BAFTA, together with Original Screenplay and non-English movie—Parasite is now a lock for Best International Film at the Independent Spirit Awards and Oscars this weekend.

Could Bong be poised to say his position in Oscar’s Best Picture historical past, too? Maybe.

At press time, many pundits agree that Parasite, a satirical mystery a couple of deficient Korean circle of relatives’s con of a wealthy couple that culminates in a blood-soaked finale, is now neck and neck for Best Picture with Universal’s 1917, the World War I epic through Sam Mendes—in its personal proper a powerful contender.

Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes (heart, on the set of “1917”) founded his Best Picture frontrunner partially on accounts of World War I through his paternal grandfather, Alfred Mendes. Since its Dec. 25 opening, the Universal unlock has earned greater than $252 million international. Courtesy of Universal Pictures

The British director gained Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Globes and has scored coveted Directors Guild and Producers Guild wins, that are often dependable industry-precursors to Oscar’s Best Picture. This previous Sunday, he walked away with seven key wins at BAFTA, together with Best Film. It was once the closing main related {industry} match to happen earlier than the finish of Oscar balloting on Feb. 4.

As Mendes’s movie has garnered extensive attraction amongst electorate in the previous six weeks (the battle epic was once a relatively overdue entrant to the race, in overdue November, while upstart studio Neon got Parasite months earlier than its Cannes win in May), the Academy tea leaves are turning into more uncomplicated to learn: Bong is a lock for International Film and appreciated for Original Screenplay at the Oscars (sorry, Tarantino). Mendes is the most likely victor for Best Director, and the fight for Best Picture is now winnowed right down to their two uniquely exciting items of labor.

This truth has indisputably been a blow for a lot of big-swing contenders this season, together with Warner Bros.’ 11-time nominee Joker from Todd Phillips, Netflix’s double invoice of Baumbach’s Marriage Story and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, and Sony’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, for 4. Offering some comfort, actors Joaquin Phoenix, Dern, and Pitt are all however Oscar locks for Joker, Marriage, and Hollywood (with Judy’s Zellweger filling out the fourth performing slot).

Interestingly, Marriage is the handiest movie this season to go over considerably with nominees for Film Independent Spirit Awards, which since 2011 has observed just about part of its Best Feature winners additionally take Oscar’s most sensible prize, together with: The Artist, 12 Years a Slave, Birdman…, Spotlight, and Moonlight.

Netflix’s “Marriage Story” through writer-director Noah Baumbach is the handiest Best Picture Oscar contender this yr that also is nominated for Film Independent’s Spirit Award for Best Feature. Wilson Webb—Netflix

But at this yr’s Spirits, whose Aubrey Plaza–hosted rite airs Saturday (five p.m. ET on IFC), the Best Feature winner gained’t be offering any perception into Oscar’s Best Picture race, as the in all probability to win is Marriage or A24’s Uncut Gems through the Safdie brothers, who had been wholesale snubbed through the Academy along their Spirit-nominated lead actor Adam Sandler. (Universal’s 1917 is decidedly now not Spirit-eligible, with a rumored price range of $90 million.)

For many, the Spirits’ minimum overlap with Academy front-runners feels in particular resonant this yr. Spirits nominees come with actors of colour (Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Harrison Jr., and Alfre Woodard, for 3) and two feminine administrators (Honey Boy’s Alma Har’el and Hustlers’ Lorene Scafaria), while the Oscars have just one performing nominee of colour and no feminine Best Director nominees. It additionally makes predicting Best Picture at the Oscars, whose host-less telecast airs Sunday at eight p.m. ET on ABC, trickier than standard.

What do we all know just about needless to say is the ultimate face-off of this odd, truncated season is now Bong—an world, outlier ability telling a tale in Korean about magnificence divide and extra—as opposed to Mendes, a British theater vet chronicling a non-public tale from a “forgotten” international battle.

Whatever is printed on Sunday, something is definite: The Bong Hive has already spoken, and Hollywood will most likely by no means be the identical.

