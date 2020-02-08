How Randy Newman’s family built a film-scoring dynasty over the course of a century





At the 92nd Academy Awards, two cousins will sq. off in opposition to each and every different for Best Original Score: Thomas Newman for 1917 and Randy Newman for Marriage Story. They’re phase of the maximum Oscar-nominated family in historical past—over 90 jointly. Randy and Thomas on my own were nominated for 37 mixed.

But on Sunday, don’t be expecting both to spike the soccer if he wins.

“[Newmans] all think they’re frauds,” Randy’s cousin Maria Newman tells Fortune. “They think people will wake up the next day and say, ‘Ah, that wasn’t so good after all.’” (She remembers her father, Alfred, absentmindedly strolling offstage at the 1953 rite with out his statuette.)

“The Newmans [can] be a little acerbic,” her brother David tells Fortune. “To say the least.” (Neither Randy nor Thomas Newman have been to be had to remark for this piece.)

Randy in L.A., circa 1970. “I Love L.A.” was the go-to track for the town’s sports activities groups. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

If one handiest thinks of Randy Newman as the ivory-tickler for Toy Story with a grudge in opposition to quick other people, assume once more. While he’s perfect recognized for kiddie fare, from 1998’s A Bug’s Life to 2017’s Cars 3, his songbook comprises very grownup singer-songwriter albums by which he sang from the views of bigots, warmongers, and itinerant losers.

Whether poignant or pointed, the extremes of Randy’s artwork arguably come from the drive cooker of Hollywood, the place his larger-than-life uncles ruled film track.

From the golden age of cinema…

Three of Randy’s uncles, who all grew up impoverished, went directly to grow to be primary Hollywood movie composers.

Alfred Newman scored greater than 200 motion pictures, gave the impression on a U.S. postage stamp, and wrote the vintage 20th Century Fox fanfare. (Yes, that one.) Emil Newman scored wartime dramas like 1946’s The Best Years of Our Lives prior to, David says, “personal stuff got in the way.” Lionel Newman scored 1956 Elvis flick Love Me Tender and later supervised the track for the unique Star Wars trilogy.

Alfred Newman composing track for the movie “Brigham Young,” circa 1940. Bob Landry—The LIFE Images Collection by way of Getty Images

Randy’s father was once Irving Newman, a budding songwriter, clarinetist, and saxophonist who wrote “Who Gave You the Roses,” which Bing Crosby recorded in 1954. Still, Irving would grow to be a physician at his father Michael’s behest.

“Music came very easy to me,” he advised journalist Timothy White. “[But] I gave up the horn and took out my microscope.”

When Randy was once 18, he launched his gawky debut unmarried about a fetching soccer megastar, “Golden Gridiron Boy,” and wrote track for the sitcom The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. At the time, his idiosyncratic bent as a lyricist precluded a hit.

“I would write things and get all excited, and think, ‘Okay, this is right down the middle of the road,’” he advised Variety in 2019. “And then I’d play it for somebody, and they’d say, ‘Randy, this is not the middle of the road.’”

David Newman conducts the New York Philharmonic’s efficiency of the rating to “On the Waterfront” at Avery Fisher Hall in 2015. Hiroyuki Ito—Getty Images

While attending UCLA, he incessantly performed hooky to hang around at the 20th Century Fox track division. “There was a sound at Fox, almost hysterical, beautiful, wistful, anachronistic, with the texture of strings vibrating as if it was the ’20s and ’30s,” David says. “Randy was old enough to soak it up, and he could see the art in it.”

That “wistful, anachronistic” sound knowledgeable the essence of Newman’s artwork. “His songs are generally third-person … nostalgic, wistful, filmic storytelling,” David says. “They’re not him. They’re stories of characters that he invents.”

“Obviously he’s doing his songwriting thing, and what a songwriter,” he continues. “But this other side of Randy is coming out of this milieu. This absolute need and drive for excellence.”

As Randy hit his songwriting stride in the 1970s, freeing classics like 1972’s Sail Away, 1974’s Good Old Boys, and 1977’s Little Criminals, David determined to take his personal shot at movie scoring.

“I wrote a piece, I made a demo, I slogged around for three or four years before anybody would hire me,” he says. “I eventually got hired, but it was the slowest buildup ever.”

…to the VHS and DVD eras…

In 1983, Randy launched “I Love L.A.,” about racing thru the town’s maximum visually unstimulating streets with a “big nasty redhead.” Widely heard as an earnest homage and pumped into Dodgers, Lakers, and Rams video games, the track pricked up the ears of Randy’s younger cousin Joey.

“That caught my attention almost more than anything else in terms of film scoring,” Joey tells Fortune. (The observe ended up in motion pictures like 1986’s Down and Out in Beverly Hills and 1996’s Escape from L.A.)

Composer Thomas Newman arrives at the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala in 2014. He’s won an Oscar nomination for Best Original Score for his paintings on “1917.” Charley Gallay—Getty Images for PSIFF)

As the VHS technology ramped up, Thomas and David scored their first primary gigs—the former with 1984 romantic comedy Reckless, and the latter with that yr’s Tim Burton stop-motion quick Frankenweenie. David were given on a roll with family-friendly comedies like 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1993’s The Sandlot, and 1996’s The Nutty Professor.

“You get sort of pigeonholed, which is fine,” David says. “Once a movie makes a lot of cash, they wish to stay repeating it—protecting the identical workforce and the identical other people.

“Almost as if it’s, you know, good luck,” he says, rapping the glass eating desk in his house on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

In 2003, Joey collaborated with Randy on the rating for Seabiscuit, later doing the identical for 2006’s Cars. “When I got out of school, a lot of my friends were like, ‘I’m sure you’re going to get a job working for your family,’” he says. “That’s not really how our family works. I had to prove myself.”

David and Randy performed in combination at the 2014 Hollywood in Vienna live performance, which featured a medley of “We Belong Together” from Toy Story 3, “The Time of Your Life” from A Bug’s Life, and “If I Didn’t Have You” from Monsters, Inc.

“Randy loves to behavior,” David says. “It’s one of his favorite things when he’s scoring a movie.”

Randy, after profitable the Oscar for Best Original Song for “We Belong Together” from “Toy Story 3,” at the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011. “My percentages aren’t great. I’ve been nominated 20 times; this is my second time,” he mentioned. “I want to be good television so badly.” MARK RALSTON—AFP by way of Getty Images

…and into 2020

Today, Randy lives in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, the place his folks first settled in 1943. Between movie gigs, he releases a new solo album each decade or so, his newest being 2017’s Dark Matter. The Academy Awards are simply round the nook, however attending occasions of this type will also be a bit arduous for the 76 yr previous.

“Randy and I will sometimes go to a concert at Disney Hall, but it’s just a big ordeal to set it up,” David says with a sigh.

“I think the [Oscars] ceremony is hot and boring,” Randy advised The New York Times in 2002. “But I go because I’m honored that I was nominated by the music guild.”

Nine years later, he was once awarded Best Original Song for “We Belong Together” and took his speech as a possibility to castigate himself. “My percentages aren’t great. I’ve been nominated 20 times; this is my second time,” he mentioned. “I would like to be just right tv so badly.”

Randy could also be skeptical of pomp and circumstance, but if it’s time to attain a film, he throws himself into it solely. “When I’m doing a picture and have to write, that’s more important to me than my wife and children,” he advised the Times. “Of course, if one were sick or hurt or needed me, I’d go.”

Randy with “Toy Story” characters Buzz Lightyear and Woody at his megastar presentation rite for the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010. MARK RALSTON—AFP by way of Getty Images

Today, a number of of the Newmans are busy with their very own motion pictures and displays: David scored the Netflix display Green Eggs and Ham, Joey is selling the 2020 Disney+ collection Diary of a Future President, and Thomas is on board for Steven Spielberg’s reboot of West Side Story, due in December. Maria, a violinist and composer energetic in live performance track and scoring century-old silent motion pictures, performed on Randy’s Marriage Story rating.

Maria Newman, a composer and musician, is the daughter of Hollywood composer Alfred Newman, and a cousin of Randy’s. She is pictured at the grand piano in her Malibu front room in 2015. Annie Wells—Los Angeles Times by way of Getty Images)

That mentioned, “No Newmans spend much time with each other,” David says. “I’m not running over to Randy’s house unannounced and knocking on the door. Geographically, L.A. doesn’t work like that anyway, but even if it did, it’s not the way our family operates.”

The Newmans’ comfy lives as Hollywood royalty are a a ways cry from the earlier era of 10 Newmans, who lived in a one-bedroom space in a “Russian-Jewish ghetto” in New Haven, David says.

But on Hollywood’s greatest evening, one or each cousins may just take house an Oscar—Randy could also be nominated for Best Original Song for his Toy Story 4 track “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” which he’ll carry out at the rite.

When it’s time to attain a film, Randy—pictured right here in 1995—throws himself into it solely. “When I’m doing a picture and have to write, that’s more important to me than my wife and children,” he says. “Of course, if one were sick or hurt or needed me, I’d go.” Steve Starr—Corbis by way of Getty Images

“We’ve had experiences that some people might not have had the ability to have,” David says. But regardless of this huge Oscars evening, those are Newmans we’re speaking about, and it’s truthful to mention there shall be little cousinly lavishing of reward behind the scenes.

“We are an incredibly intense family,” Maria says. “We don’t sit around hugging.”

“There’s not a lot of ‘Hey, you did a great job, congratulations,’” David says.

But despite the fact that they’re disinclined to pat themselves on the again, something is obvious: Movie track has been closely influenced by means of the Newmans and remains to be to at the moment.

