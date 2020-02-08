Gun toting Serbian blonde dubbed ‘Kokaina’ caught with stash of heroin and cannabis along with cache of weapons
A SERBIAN glamour style dubbed ‘Kokaina’, who continuously stuns her insta target market with her topless snaps has been arrested for smuggling medicine and firearms.
Police seized two packets of heroin, 20 kilograms of cannabis and 5 handguns from Marijana Mirjanic’s automobile all over a site visitors forestall. In spite of her moniker there was once no cocaine.
31-year-old mum Mirjanic might be held for 2 days as she is investigated and introduced prior to the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Novi Sad, a town in northern Serbia by way of the Danube River.
A police spokesperson stated: “Mariana is assumed to be a courier who was once wearing medicine and weapons for somebody else.
“We are investigating whether or not she labored for a felony organisation or if she was once unaware of her involvement and was once getting used.
“We are still trying to establish who the illegal goods belonged to and where they were intended to be delivered.”
The weapons present in Mirjanic’s automobile had been despatched for research to resolve whether or not they were utilized in a prior crime or whether or not they have been going to be bought at the black marketplace.
Mirjanic continuously posts provocative snaps on social media, together with one the place she is observed posing topless whilst keeping a handgun.
The police investigation is ongoing.