Gun toting Serbian blonde dubbed ‘Kokaina’ caught with stash of heroin and cannabis along with cache of weapons

World 

Georgia Clark

A SERBIAN glamour style dubbed ‘Kokaina’, who continuously stuns her insta target market with her topless snaps has been arrested for smuggling medicine and firearms.

Police seized two packets of heroin, 20 kilograms of cannabis and 5 handguns from Marijana Mirjanic’s automobile all over a site visitors forestall. In spite of her moniker there was once no cocaine.

Marijana Mirjanic, 31, was once arrested all over a site visitors forestall in Novi Sad
Central European News
Busted ‘Cocaina’ has was once discovered smuggling heroine, weed and handguns
Central European News
The busted blonde is due in court docket as soon as police identify whether or not she knew what was once in her automobile
@kokaina_mm

31-year-old mum Mirjanic might be held for 2 days as she is investigated and introduced prior to the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Novi Sad, a town in northern Serbia by way of the Danube River.

A police spokesperson stated: “Mariana is assumed to be a courier who was once wearing medicine and weapons for somebody else.

“We are investigating whether or not she labored for a felony organisation or if she was once unaware of her involvement and was once getting used.

“We are still trying to establish who the illegal goods belonged to and where they were intended to be delivered.”

The weapons present in Mirjanic’s automobile had been despatched for research to resolve whether or not they were utilized in a prior crime or whether or not they have been going to be bought at the black marketplace.

Mirjanic continuously posts provocative snaps on social media, together with one the place she is observed posing topless whilst keeping a handgun.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Kokaina posing on a motorbike
@kokaina_mm
The 31 12 months previous has been dubbed ‘Cocaina’
Central European News
Mirjanic is infamous for her alluring pictures continuously depicting her with weapons and medicine
Central European News
Serbian government are ‘investigating if she was once unaware of her involvement and was once getting used’



