Fake nurse caught on CCTV stuffing newborn baby inside jacket and fleeing maternity ward





THIS is the stunning second a faux nurse crammed a newborn baby inside her jacket and fled a health center maternity ward.

The suspect is accused of openly swiping the baby lady from her oldsters’ palms after claiming she had to “carry out tests”.

Central European News

Leidy Johanna Diaz used to be then caught on CCTV dressed as a nurse with the tot – wrapped in a white jacket – hidden beneath her coat.

She then tried to escape however used to be stopped by way of a guard after suspicions amongst personnel on the health center in Bogota, Columbia, have been raised.

A courtroom heard how Diaz used to be arrested because the baby used to be passed again to her relieved oldsters.

Police inspector Wilson Silva stated: “The girl crossed the primary safety take a look at, but if she arrived on the final one a guard stopped her to test her bag, however spotted how she grabbed her stomach space.

“When he asked her what she was carrying there, Diaz turned around and went back inside the hospital.”

According to reviews, the suspect skilled as an assistant nurse on the identical health center in November 2019.

She has been remanded in custody whilst the investigation continues.

Central European News

Central European News





Source link