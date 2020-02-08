Dad diagnosed with terminal brain tumour stabbed son, 13, to death as he feared wife wouldn’t be able to raise him alone
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Brit is diagnosed with coronavirus in France as virus poised to become more deadly than SARS - February 8, 2020
- Patients at Wuhan’s coronavirus hospital given TURTLES to eat after contracting deadly disease spread from wild animals - February 8, 2020
- Truck driver miraculously survives after a train smashes into him and drags his vehicle 1,500feet down a track in Turkey - February 8, 2020
A DAD diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour killed his son as a result of he feared his wife would now not be able to raise him alone, police officers say.
Oleg Drachev, 40, allegedly knifed 13-year-old Ilya in his sleep after his wife had long past to paintings in Moscow.
Later she rushed house frightened when he didn’t resolution the telephone, broke in thru a window and located their son useless in mattress.
Oleg then allegedly attempted to stab his wife – who was once now not named – however she controlled to lock him in the toilet and known as police.
They were recognized as a cheerful and faithful circle of relatives till his fresh prognosis with an incurable brain tumour, say experiences.
Oleg, a design engineer who previously served within the military, spent all his spare time with his son, in accordance to his circle of relatives.
They went mountaineering and swimming, and in combination built outbuildings at their summer time area and a kennel for his or her canine.
But he reportedly feared that nobody may just take his position in elevating his son when he died.
He is claimed to have informed interrogators his wife may just now not pay their loan and convey up the kid with out him.
Oleg’s mom informed the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper: “You can not even consider how he liked his son.
MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS
DEADLY VIRUS
Coronavirus affected person in China was once inflamed 'after simply 15 seconds' touch'
COVER UP?
Chinese media massive lists coronavirus death toll at 24,589 sooner than converting to 304
SEX SAVAGERY
Dad cuts pregnant wife's throat DURING intercourse 'as a result of he didn't need extra children'
“He by no means punished him. Mostly his mom informed him off.
“But after the cancer diagnosis, he went crazy.”
The detained father is present process an exam at a protected psychiatric sanatorium in Moscow.