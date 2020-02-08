Dad diagnosed with terminal brain tumour stabbed son, 13, to death as he feared wife wouldn’t be able to raise him alone
Dad diagnosed with terminal brain tumour stabbed son, 13, to death as he feared wife wouldn't be able to raise him alone

A DAD diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour killed his son as a result of he feared his wife would now not be able to raise him alone, police officers say.

Oleg Drachev, 40, allegedly knifed 13-year-old Ilya in his sleep after his wife had long past to paintings in Moscow.

Oleg Drachev is accused of murdering his son Ilya, 13
He also allegedly tried to stab his wife but she fought him off
Later she rushed house frightened when he didn’t resolution the telephone, broke in thru a window and located their son useless in mattress.

Oleg then allegedly attempted to stab his wife – who was once now not named – however she controlled to lock him in the toilet and known as police.

They were recognized as a cheerful and faithful circle of relatives till his fresh prognosis with an incurable brain tumour, say experiences.

Oleg, a design engineer who previously served within the military, spent all his spare time with his son, in accordance to his circle of relatives.

They went mountaineering and swimming, and in combination built outbuildings at their summer time area and a kennel for his or her canine.

Ilya, 13, was stabbed to death in his sleep
Oleg was said to be devoted to his son, seen here with friends
But the former sailor 'went crazy' after his cancer diagnosis
But he reportedly feared that nobody may just take his position in elevating his son when he died.

He is claimed to have informed interrogators his wife may just now not pay their loan and convey up the kid with out him.

Oleg’s mom informed the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper: “You can not even consider how he liked his son.

“He by no means punished him. Mostly his mom informed him off.

“But after the cancer diagnosis, he went crazy.”

The detained father is present process an exam at a protected psychiatric sanatorium in Moscow.

Oleg reportedly feared his wife could not cop after his death
He told cops he thought his wife could not raise their son alone
She found her son dead in bed at their home in Moscow
