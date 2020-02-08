Couple adopt ‘lovable’ dog from animal shelter then ‘beat it to death and EAT it for dinner’





POLICE in Russia are investigating a gruesome couple who followed a good looking little dog from an animal shelter, then bludgeoned it to death prior to cooking and consuming it.

The sickening destiny of “friendly and affectionate” Nika got here to gentle when shelter personnel visited the brand new “respectable” homeowners to take a look at at the dog the evening that the doggy had after all discovered what he concept used to be a brand new house.

East2west News

East2west News

East2west News

Volunteer on the rescue shelter at Sakhalin, East Russia, Ekaterina Valyus mentioned: “When I arrived at the house I smelled fried meat.”

Then she noticed hair and blood at the concrete of the porch.

She regarded round a little bit and spotted blood and hair staining the top of an iron scaffolding rod.

“The rest was on their stove,” she mentioned.

Nika, who were filmed wagging his tail and licking the twisted couple as they thankfully petted and followed him previous that day, were mercilessly bludgeoned to death.

Sickening footage display a large bowl of vivid crimson guts sat open within the couple’s dirty kitchen amongst cooking pots.

East2west News

East2west News

East2west News

Other nauseating photographs display Nika’s blood splattered within the snow out of doors the home. There is what seems to be a puddle of urine the place the deficient dog rainy itself as it died in agony.

There is every other bucket of what seems to be browned blood and the fluid from his entrails sat within the nook of the kitchen.

A lady named Galina and her unnamed husband had taken Nika as a puppy and promised to give the loving little doggy a brand new house simply hours previously.

They first of all denied that the dog were butchered, however Galina later admitted it to police.

Top World News COVER UP?

Chinese media massive lists coronavirus death toll at 24,589 prior to converting to 304 DEADLY VIRUS

Coronavirus affected person in China used to be inflamed 'after simply 15 seconds' touch'

RUNWAY TRAGEDY

Moment jet plunges 130feet off the top of Istanbul runway leaving 3 useless

‘HEINOUS ATTACK’

Three vacationers stabbed in ‘Isis-inspired’ assault on Maldives honeymoon islands DEATH OF A KILLER

Escobar’s best hitman Popeye dies age 57 after 'serving to kill 3,000 folks' VIRUS SCARE

China blasts 'scaremongering’ nations for evacuating nationals





Dog shelter director Irina Savitskaya is challenging a jail sentence over the disgusting incident involving the dog that had already had a tricky existence at the streets prior to being rescued and nursed via volunteers.

She mentioned “shameless” Galina “gave me her passport main points, made a freelance, took the dog, and ate her new puppy that very night time.”

When the monster couple first of all visited the shelter Nika had run up to them and they’d seemed to fall in love with the dog.

Irina mentioned Galiana had gloated after coming blank concerning the horror she had inflicted on Nika.

“She has admitted that she had butchered the dog and ate it.

“She just says ‘no-one will put me in jail over a dog’”.

East2west News

East2west News

East2west News

East2west News





Source link