News 

Coronavirus: Shanghai's deserted streets and metro

Allen Becker 0 Comments
Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions.

I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.

Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Allen Becker

Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)

Amid China’s coronavirus, the BBC’s Robin Brant presentations how Shanghai’s streets are actually in large part empty.

Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions. I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category. Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119 Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

HS2: Government review ‘advises against cancelling’ project

Allen Becker 0

Iran’s international minister insists they don’t desire a battle after missile moves

Allen Becker 0
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Criticizes India’s Citizenship Amendment Act

Georgia Clark 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *