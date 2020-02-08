Coronavirus LIVE updates: China blasts ‘scaremongering’ countries for evacuating nationals from virus-hit nation
Coronavirus LIVE updates: China blasts ‘scaremongering’ countries for evacuating nationals from virus-hit nation

Georgia Clark

China’s ambassador to the United Kingdom has accused the West of “panic” and “overreaction” and slammed recommendation for electorate to evacuate the entire of China as “excessive”.

Liu Xiaoming railed in opposition to “insulting and discriminatory remarks” and insisted existence in maximum portions of his nation was once gong on as customary.

Stay up-to-the-minute with all of the newest information and updates at the Coronavirus outbreak with our are living weblog…



