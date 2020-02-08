BEST WAY TO INVEST IN MUTUAL FUND IN 2020
WHAT IS MUTUAL FUND?
If you understand bonds, stock, gold, real estate and other investment, then the mutual fund is a combination of these investments. When you invest in a mutual fund you are diversifying your investments — that is, invest in different industries and companies instead of in just one or two. By diversifying the risk over a number of different securities in different industries and companies, avoid portfolio instability and suffering the large loss.