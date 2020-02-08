Antonio Brown Apologizes To Steelers, Says ‘It’s Good To Be Around’ People Who Don’t Have An Agenda And Support His Mental Health

Antonio Brown addresses psychological well being and attainable NFL comeback

Michael Reaves/Getty

During a up to date interview with the Pittsburgh radio station, 93.7 The Fan, free-agent NFL extensive receiver Antonio Brown addressed his psychological well being and the new problems that experience positioned him in a debatable highlight.

Brown used to be requested about his psychological well being, his contemporary arrest and if he’s “good.”

Brown grew to become himself in to police on January 23 for fees of housebreaking with battery, housebreaking of an unoccupied conveyance and felony mischief. While he simplest spent an evening in prison, Brown used to be ordered to go through a psych analysis and used to be additionally observed dressed in a suicide prevention jacket all the way through a courtroom look.

“I’m pretty good man. Those guys put me in a crazy jacket, I don’t know why they did that,” Brown mentioned. “I just think mental health is really important, you know, it’s really difficult for me when I can’t even go out in public, everyone coming up to me putting their camera phones. Everyone’s got an agenda from what they want to get from me or what they can make off me so it’s good to be around and talk to people that don’t have an agenda that can just support your mental health and listen to you.”

Brown additionally mentioned how his absence from soccer has affected his anger and his angle.

“I don’t really have anger, I just think I’m really bored,” Brown mentioned. “Football kept a lot of my focus and not being able to have that thing to take my energy out to put my focus towards, allowed me to react to things I normally wouldn’t react to.”

During the interview, Brown additionally apologized to his former staff, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown performed for the Steelers in 2018 however expressed his distaste for the group against the top of the season.

“I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention I probably caused those guys,” Brown mentioned. “I’m forever grateful and indebted to the Steelers organization, Mr. Rooney (Steelers’ owner), Mike Tomlin (head coach), Kevin Colbert (general manager), Ben Roethlisberger (quarterback). You know I started my career with those guys, a lot of beautiful moments, a lot of positive things.”

“These guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21-years-old and I’m forever grateful to those guys,” Brown added.

At the beginning of the 2019 season, Brown used to be a member of the Oakland Raiders however after quite a lot of problems, he asked to be launched from the staff. Brown used to be then signed by way of the New England Patriots, however after simplest enjoying one sport he used to be launched once more. The unlock used to be because of a lawsuit filed by way of his former non-public teacher, which claimed Brown sexually assaulted her on more than one events. Despite no longer showing on a soccer box since September 15, all the way through his interview, Brown mentioned he may just go back to the NFL.

“I don’t know what I want to do right now, I’m just taking it one day at a time,” however later within the interview, Brown added: “I miss the Burgh [Pittsburgh] man, hopefully, I can come back and get it going.”

Despite his feedback on a possible go back, Brown is recently being investigated by way of the NFL over the sexual attack allegations. While Brown is eligible to signal with an NFL staff prior to the 2020 season, the league may just position him on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s exempt checklist or droop him if the investigation determines that he violated habits insurance policies associated with the alleged attack.