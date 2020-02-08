After Rep. Matt Gaetz Files Ethics Complaint Against Pelosi, Florida Dems File Complaint Accusing Him of Grave Misconduct

Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz on Wednesday tweeted pictures of an ethics grievance he filed in opposition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she publicly destroyed a replica of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union deal with following his speech Tuesday evening. Thursday, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party of Florida filed a grievance in opposition to Gaetz for “grave misconduct.”

News of the go well with in opposition to Gaetz was once tweeted by way of activist Scott Dworkin who, in an echo of Gaetz’s tweet, referred to it as breaking information.

“Breaking: The Miami-Dade Democratic Party simply filed a Florida bar grievance on GOP @RepMattGaetz for ‘grave misconduct.’

Verifying Dworkin’s announcement, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party tweeted, “Yes we did.”

According to a remark, the grievance was once despatched to the Florida Bar Association by the use of mail.

“In so doing, Miami-Dade Democratic Party has taken action to hold one of President Trump’s top defenders accountable for violating legal ethics by risking American’s national security to ‘grandstand’ in Congress,” the remark learn.

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party in Florida filed a grievance with the Florida Bar in opposition to Republican Representative Matt Gaetz on Thursday, the day after Gaetz filed an ethics grievance in opposition to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The remark cites an example in October 2019 when Gaetz and different Republicans entered the closed-door deposition of Pentagon professional Laura Cooper all through the impeachment complaints in opposition to Trump. After tough that Democrats cling open hearings, Gaetz and his colleagues remained within the assembly room for hours, in the end ordering pizza.

“Impeachment proceedings are a legal process leading to a trial, and therefore covered by the Florida bar’s rules of conduct,” wrote Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chair Steve Simeonidis within the remark. “But Republican Attorney General Bill Barr isn’t going to hold a member of his own party responsible. So we must appeal to our state’s institutions to restrain this rogue lawyer who has obstructed the impeachment process twice, and generally treats the powers of his elected office like a personal plaything.”

Gaetz published his grievance in opposition to Pelosi by way of pronouncing the House Speaker “must be held accountable” for her movements.

“BREAKING: I’m filing an ethics complaint against @SpeakerPelosi for destroying @realDonaldTrump State of the Union speech,” Gaetz tweeted Wednesday. “Her conduct was beneath the dignity of the House, and a potential violation of law (18 USC 2071). Nobody is above the law. She must be held accountable.”

Gaetz’s grievance in opposition to Pelosi alleges that Pelosi’s act of destroying her reproduction of Trump’s speech was once “deeply offensive” and “certainly warrants censure.”

“It is hard to overlook the symbolism of such a gesture — the sense that Speaker Pelosi was utterly dismissive of the President’s achievements, and, more importantly, the achievements of the American people,” Gaetz’s grievance learn partially.

Gaetz additionally cited a piece of the United States Code (USC) which lists the mutilation, obliteration or destruction of paperwork filed with a public officer as punishable by way of both effective or imprisonment for as much as 3 years.

“There is no question that Speaker Pelosi ‘mutilated, obliterated, or destroyed’ the copy of the President’s address provided to her at the beginning of the evening,” Gaetz wrote.

Pelosi advised journalists Tuesday she tore up her reproduction of the speech “because it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative.”