‘A turtle inspired us to tackle plastic air pollution’

A pair who noticed the “scary” affect of plastic air pollution whilst travelling need to inspire others to make “simple changes”.

Tommie Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge, from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, have been so surprised after seeing a turtle amid a “wave of plastic” that they began a trade promoting toothbrushes with recyclable bamboo handles.

It’s estimated 8 million tonnes of plastic input our oceans each and every yr.

The couple say other folks will have to now not “focus on the negatives”, however as a substitute make “one step at a time”.