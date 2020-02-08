‘A turtle inspired us to tackle plastic air pollution’
Allen Becker
I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.
Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)
- Women hold third of board roles at FTSE 100 firms - February 8, 2020
- What happens to all the old wind generators? - February 8, 2020
- Apple fined for slowing down old iPhones - February 7, 2020
A pair who noticed the “scary” affect of plastic air pollution whilst travelling need to inspire others to make “simple changes”.
Tommie Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge, from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, have been so surprised after seeing a turtle amid a “wave of plastic” that they began a trade promoting toothbrushes with recyclable bamboo handles.
It’s estimated 8 million tonnes of plastic input our oceans each and every yr.
The couple say other folks will have to now not “focus on the negatives”, however as a substitute make “one step at a time”.