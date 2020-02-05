Wounded war hero Luke Wigman set to run seven marathons, on seven continents in seven days – for a SECOND time





INJURED war hero Luke Wigman will this week run seven marathons, on seven continents in seven days – for a SECOND time.

Elite RAF paratrooper Luke, 33, from Selston, Nottingham, begins the epic race this Thursday in Antarctica as he bids to turn into the primary Brit to ever run the World Marathon Challenge two times.

Peter Jordan – The Sun

Peter Jordan – The Sun

He scooped a Sun Military Award after finishing the epic working problem in 2017 after struggling horror leg accidents when he stood on a hidden bomb in 2011 in Helmand.

And now he’s again to run it once more – this time elevating finances for the RAF Benevolent Fund – which supported him right through his rehabilitation.

Married Luke, who was once a Senior Aircraftsman with the RAF Regiment, printed he agreed to take on the epic race with simply two weeks’ realize.

He mentioned: “My targets are other for this one, I would like to live to tell the tale. I’m now not targeted on working the most efficient instances each unmarried day, I simply need to get to the tip in one piece.

“When you’re doing this, you don’t know what nation you’re in, what time zone, however it’s all beside the point.

“All you’ve were given to have in mind is you’ve were given 168 hours to run 183.four miles.

“What makes the World Marathon Challenge so arduous is the shuttle, you’re travelling for 60 to 70 hours on a airplane, during the week.

“My damage is decrease leg, and my blood waft via to the leg is moderately unhealthy, so the flying and the travelling is in reality arduous for me.

“I may finally end up with an elephant leg via the 3rd day simply from the flying.

“But if I can get to the end in one piece and shed some light on the RAF Benevolent Fund, then it will be mission accomplished.”

World Marathon Challenge/Mark Conlon

World Marathon Challenge/Mark Conlon

AP:Associated Press

Prince William, left, speaks to Luke, proper, and previous Army captain Ibrar Ali[/caption]

‘PHYSICALLY HORRENDOUS’ CHALLENGE

Luke believes the staying power problem is the hardest of its sort available in the market, pronouncing: “It’s bodily horrendous, it’s mentally tiring and it’s a logistical nightmare, however you simply want to get to the tip.

“I couldn’t let the chance go, the primary time was once such a luck, this time I would like to do it for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

“They have had a large, direct have an effect on, on my existence since my damage in 2011.

“If I will mirror what I did 3 years in the past then why don’t you, I’ll do it once more.

“This is an opportunity to pay them back, I can only do these incredible challenges because of the rehab I received and the support from the charities along the way.”

In 2017 Luke, who served with the crack Special Forces Support Group, ran consecutive 26.2 mile races in Antarctica, Chile, Miami, Madrid, Marrakech, Dubai and Sydney, in not up to a week.

PALS ON ‘TOUGHEST’ RUN

That time he did it with shut buddy and fellow wounded veteran Ibi Ali, 42, previously of the Yorkshire Regiment.

Together they raised £1m for the brand new £300m Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre close to Loughborough which changed outdated rehab centre Headley Court.

The path has modified for this 12 months, however the problem stays to race a complete marathon on each continent – together with Antarctica – inside of 168 hours.

This 12 months the path begins in Antarctica sooner than jetting to Cape Town, South Africa, Perth, Australia, Dubai, Asia, Madrid, Europe, Fortaleza, South America sooner than finishing in Miami, North America.

Luke goals to whole the problem in spite of his leg being re-built two years in the past to restore scar injury led to via the bomb blast.

Luke, who splits his time as an staying power athlete and motivational speaker, mentioned: “I’ve been doing stable coaching for the closing 12 months, it’s a lot higher, it’s what it’s, I’ve nonetheless were given my leg and I’m nonetheless working.

“It still aches and it still hurts each day, but you just get on with it.”

Australia Media

maximum learn in global information NO RISKS

Terrifying 5-foot python discovered hiding on circle of relatives's patio however can YOU spot it? BEACH HORROR

Ex-footballer paralysed in pool at Lineker brother's Ibiza membership sues for £8.5m MONSTER

Husband parades spouse's decapitated head to screaming crowds after beheading her MONSTER MUM

Mum who beheaded child jailed for 25 years whilst partner shall be done PLAGUE PANIC

3,700 quarantined on cruise send as passenger is struck down with coronavirus

GRIM HAUL

Gruesome pics of barbecued canine and racoons seized from China's unlawful markets





Luke begins the problem on ice lined Antarctica on the similar day The Sun holds this 12 months’s Millies.

He mentioned: “The Millies was a fantastic event, it spurred me to do great things with my life.”

To observe Luke’s development observe him on Instagram at luke_wigman and to donate talk over with https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/luke-wigman1





GOT a information tale? RING us on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL unique@the-sun.co.united kingdom









Source link