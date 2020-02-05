Tuesday Jackpot is $168 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 02/04/20 is $168 million, and the drawing will likely be held at 11 p.m. ET this night.

For the newest effects once they occur Tuesday night time, stay this web page bookmarked and refresh it to look in case you hang the profitable numbers.

Tonight’s 02/04/20 jackpot is $168 million, with a cash-value choice of $118.Eight million. The overall jackpot may build up relying at the collection of tickets offered across the nation previous to the drawing.

The profitable numbers on Friday (01/31/20) for the $155 million jackpot had been: 28-31-33-57-62 with a Mega Ball of 19. The Megaplier used to be 2x.

There used to be no grand prize winner from Friday’s drawing, however there have been 4 tickets that matched the primary 5 white balls for the sport’s moment prize of $1 million. Three of the ones tickets had been offered in California, North Carolina and New Jersey. A fourth price tag offered in Texas had the Megaplier bought for an additional $1, making their second-prize price tag price $2 million.

There had been 12 tickets Friday that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 0.33 prize. One of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1 for third-prize winnings of $20,000.

The ultimate Mega Millions grand prize winner used to be Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price tag offered in Ohio. The sport reset to the $40 minimal for the 12/20/19 drawing, and there was no grand prize winner in just about two weeks now.

Prior to that, a $227 million price tag used to be offered on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from close by Leander got here ahead to assert that prize, however they wanted to stay nameless.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets offered in Texas all over January 2020. Neither of the tickets had been winners, and the jackpot stored hovering for every sport within the new yr.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each and every Tuesday and Friday night time, and it is one in all America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 in line with line, and odds of profitable with a $2 Mega Millions price tag are one in 303 million. For additional info on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, consult with its web site.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $40 million. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball web site for more info, or to test previous profitable numbers.

Tuesday night time we can put up the Mega Millions 02/04/20 drawing payouts and inform if there used to be a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots so far:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL