Trump’s State of the Union was Half American Carnage, Half Morning in America

Donald’s Trump State of the Union speech Tuesday evening was an instance of the something he does higher than any person else in the political house: spectacle. The extraordinary, wild display was complete of reality-tv tropes and moments, from wonder army households reuniting to Melania pinning the Presidential Media Freedom on cancer-stricken Rush Limbaugh.

In some ways, the speech itself appeared to be rote filler for the ones moments, noise between the notes.

Those manufacturing values weren’t restricted to Trump; his snub of the conventional handshake to Speaker Nancy Pelosi prior to the speech was bookended in its final moments, when she actually tore the textual content of his remarks into shreds.